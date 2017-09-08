Bruce Randolph Nelson Talks “M. Butterfly” and LGBTQ Issues (AUDIO)

This week I talked with actor Bruce Randolph Nelson about starring in M. Butterfly at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre now through October 8th. Based on an epic true story and celebrating its 30th anniversary of David Henry Hwang’s torrid and timeless Tony Award-winning play, M. Butterfly is a masterful probe of truth, illusion, culture and gender. The play tells the story of French diplomat Rene Gallimard (Bruce Randolph Nelson) who becomes enchanted with divine Peking opera star Song Liling (Everyman newcomer Vichet Chum) but this diva is hiding more than her true identity. Converging fact with fiction this gender-bender addresses East and West tensions onstage as M. Butterfly delivers the allure of fantasy and the power of obsession that are a recipe for betrayal that takes place in the closeted Beijing and Paris in the 1960’s. What’s even more curious is that Everyman’s Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi who directs this fabulous production of M. Butterfly actually experienced art-imitating-reality when he met Bernard Boursicot the French Diplomat which the character René Gallimard is based on in a chance meeting in France. Weeks later he traveled accompanied by Nelson to join the former diplomat for an illuminating six-hour conversation that provided unrestricted access to Boursicot’s remarkable stories, personal photographs and candid perspective. I talked to Bruce about his encounter with Boursicot and his spin on our LGBTQ issues.