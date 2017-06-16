Bruce Springsteen will reportedly swap stadiums for Broadway theaters this fall.

The Boss will bring a “pared-down version” of his energetic and massive concerts to New York City for eight weeks, likely starting in November, according to The New York Post. The 67-year-old rocker is expected to set up shop five nights per week at the Walter Kerr Theatre, which seats less 1,000 people. The theater recently housed “Amélie,” which shut down in May.

Sources tell the paper that Springsteen might use the residency as a means to stage a bigger Broadway production ― like turning his 2016 memoir, Born to Run, into a musical about his life.

Now that’s something we’d like to see.

Until then, we’ll be clamoring for what will undoubtedly be a hard-to-get ticket ― one that will likely give “Hamilton” a run for its money.