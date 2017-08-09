It’s official. The Boss is headed to Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday that he’ll make his Broadway debut this fall in the form of an intimate solo run dubbed “Springsteen on Broadway.”

The New York gigs get underway on Oct. 3, before officially kicking off with opening night on Oct. 12. The shows will take place five days a week through Nov. 26 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Art Maillet

Fans can expect a stripped-down concert, a very different vibe than the arena and stadium shows Springsteen stages with the E Street Band. In a statement, Springsteen said he plans to hit the stage with just a guitar, piano and, of course, “the words and music.”

He added, “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work.”

The reason behind such a small gig?

Shorefire

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible. I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” Springsteen said. “In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

In June, sources told The New York Post that the 67-year-old rocker might use the residency as a means to stage a bigger Broadway production ― like turning his 2016 memoir, Born to Run, into a musical about his life.