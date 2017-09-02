Brushstrokes: An Interview with Makeup Artist Zara Kaplan

Whether fully transforming Ron Perlman into Hellboy or David Bowie into Ziggy Stardust, the brush of a makeup artist helps define characters on both stage and screen. More than just an everyday consumer good, applying makeup for fashion shows and movie shoots requires time, care, and expertise. We caught up with Zara Kaplan, an accomplished U.K.-based makeup artist who gave us insight as to what makeup art is, how it works, and what you can expect when working in the fields of fashion and entertainment.

How does one become a professional makeup artist?

To become a professional makeup artist, I would say that it all comes down to experience. I always suggest for aspiring artists to start off working in beauty retail because it allows you to learn about different products while also giving you the perfect opportunity to grow your confidence as a makeup artist. Once that confidence grows and you start working within the industry, you’re officially a professional.

How did you learn your craft? Is the majority of your learning done on the job?

I went on a short course at The Academy of Freelance makeup right when I decided to pursue my dreams of becoming a Makeup Artist. This course kick-started my knowledge of the industry and gave me basic skills that helped me very much, however, I definitely think the vast majority of my learning has been done on the job. Every single job I go on further develops my skill set as an artist. There is always a new skill to learn and I am forever being tested on my ability to think of a solution to a problem on the spot. I don't think an artist ever stops learning and developing.

What is the atmosphere behind the scenes of a photoshoot, fashion show or film set? How do you coordinate with other crew members and talent?

Atmosphere behind the scenes completely depends on the type of job I'm working. If I'm backstage at a fashion show, things are usually way more intense and stressful because of the time restrictions and amount of faces to work on etc. When it comes to working on a photo shoot, I’ve generally had amazing experiences. It's always been fun and more of a relaxed environment. On set, everyone has their own role so I'm able to share my vision and coordinate with team members freely.

What is the U.K. fashion scene like?

In general, the fashion industry has so much to offer for working creatives! Working in Fashion allows me to be way more creative as an artist which I really enjoy. I love coordinating makeup with styling, whether I'm able to create a look that's really out there and inventive, or a more low-key look - I am fascinated by the way makeup has the ability to make an entire outfit come to life.

What’s been your favorite project to work on in your career so far? You have many to choose from.

I honestly don't have a favourite project! For me, each new opportunity is even more exciting than the last and progresses me further into my career as a celebrity makeup artist. It's always amazing when I see my work in a magazine or on the red carpet!

There seems to be a push in recent years towards less airbrushing of celebrities we see in magazines, billboards, etc. What would you say the role of makeup would be in a culture less keen on outright alteration of body image?

Firstly, let me say that I love the decrease in airbrushing. The reason I'm so passionate about makeup is because of its ability to naturally enhance someone's beauty. I'm not an artist that likes to entirely transform or cover up someone's face. I love to see pores and imperfections, so for me, when someone airbrushes a picture getting rid of any bit of character it becomes totally artificial. As a makeup artist, my role is to make my client feel the best that they possibly can, eliminating as many insecurities as possible and making them feel beautiful in their own skin!

Where do you see your career five years from now?