Buck "Very Happy" Being a Republican Congressman Even Though He Sees GOP As "dead"

Despite his belief that the Republican Party is "dead," and its soul "has rotted," U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) loves his job as Congressman.

"I am very happy where I am," Buck told KNUS' Dan Caplis yesterday. "And I am really feeling emboldened, in a lot of ways, about things – having a voice that can try to change the direction of policy in DC. And so I’m very thankful for that."

And Buck apparently has no plans to drop his GOP affiliation, even though some wary politicians might not want to be associated with a dead party.

Buck told KNUS' Boyles Wednesday:

Buck: "There is still a Republican Party that is registered with the Secretary of State. You’ll still see it on the ballot. But in terms of a political party, who is fighting for the conservative beliefs that that you and I share – and that many others share – the Party is dead." But Buck has concluded that "the soul of the Republican Party has rotted, and the Party has died from within."

Maybe Buck is content to wear the dead Republican label because he believes the Republican Party can rise from the dead. He didn’t use the phrase “rise from the dead,” but that’s essentially what he wrote in an op-ed he wrote in The Denver Post Monday.