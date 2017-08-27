Building a Better Lens to See Our Water & Our World

Untapped potential is a killer. But tapping it opens new on ramps to the future.

In the long ago dreary days before apps existed, our organization started using data to figure out where to do freshwater restoration. We shifted away from the lawyer-heavy tradition of conservation toward a more tech-focused staff. The cross-learning allowed us to combine layers of geeky water, land, and agricultural information to bring maps alive—think Google map with action plans & price tags for needed restoration. Insight that had previously been locked up inside of handful of people and encoded in hidden sheets of data could now be understood by anybody.

By making more perspectives immediately available to more people, even we “experts” began to see paths which before had been hidden. Interested in what more we could see, we did an internal X-Prize, challenging our team thus: you all know where we are going…if you have an idea to get us there better, faster or stronger with a project can be executed within one calendar year, we will dedicate up to $100,000 of budget to make it real (we were about a $4M outfit then, so a big deal). You have 6 weeks, organize however you want. Go.

We ended up with several great concepts (the winner was a restoration site monitoring app), but the point of this example is not the result—it’s the insight built by many lenses. By inviting individuals with very different backgrounds and ideas to bring their several lenses to bear on a common problem, it enabled us to see and build something useful we’d never even thought of before.

This open mentality must be brought to the next evolution of water issues in our country. Recent events coming out of Flint, Michigan and Porterville, California, have entire chunks of U.S. citizens being denied clean water. Whether it was discounting of certain population sectors, poor planning, or prioritizing economy over environment, the equation and scope of the water problem is changing. For us, a key piece to ensure that our approach adjusts to this new reality will be to provide all our staff and board an appropriate and actionable lens into at-risk populations so that we can figure out new solutions that will provide on ramps for all communities to live, work, and thrive in a healthy world. This of course steps beyond the comfortable disciplines of biology, hydrology and law toward more complex issues engaging culture, economics, and equity. By committing significant staff time over the next year we can learn as individuals so we can then evolve as an organization.