Building a Bridge between Customer Experience and Marketing

Providing superior customer service has become a key competitive differentiator in the economy today. Companies have moved beyond traditional “good service” by leveraging technology to ensure a seamless experience from initial contact to after-sales support. At The Business Backer, we’ve focused on more than simply providing services to small businesses and instead seek to truly partner with them as they grow. Developing a marketing plan centered on our customers has allowed us to personalize our interactions and serve them more effectively. Here are some of the guiding principles we’ve incorporated, which might make a difference for your small business:

1. Add Customer Experience to the “Four Ps”

Customer expectations are consistently increasing, and a single bad experience might be all it takes to lose a customer to a competitor. Emphasizing product, price, place, and promotion alone ignores this critical piece. A great product at a fair price won’t close the sale with a potential customer who has just had a less-than-satisfactory experience with a representative on the phone or via email. On the other hand, a fantastic communication experience can be a powerful brand differentiator and help you drive brand loyalty, even if you don’t always win on price or do as much promotion as your competition. There is a significant opportunity to improve marketing without spending a dime – just by placing the customer experience at the center.

2. Personalize Marketing Efforts

Customers want companies to “meet them where they are” with personalized offers and messaging related to their specific needs. Instead of sending a boilerplate email to your entire customer database, acknowledge past interactions and frame content around where customers are in their journey with the brand. For example, in place of a generic message, break it down by audience. Send a tailored offer email to customers who haven’t made a purchase in a while and deliver a piece of engaging content to customers who make regular purchases. This is a great way to maintain a more personalized relationship and increase customer loyalty, even when the communication is one-on-one.

3. Integrate Across Marketing and Service Channels

Marketing and customer service are typically distinct functions, but they are increasingly overlapping. Consider, for instance, customers who call into their credit card company to inquire about a surprise fee on their statement. If a customer service agent can resolve the complaint while also suggesting an alternative product that might better suit the customer, it’s a win-win for everyone.