Building a Creative Communication Strategy

Communication and how we relay them varies for a major reason. Channels of communication have grown rapidly in number through the years – from the evolution of letters, portable radios to television and the World Wide Web. For public speakers, they communicate to raise awareness, educate and inspire people. Business presentations are done to develop marketing strategies and analyze performance.

Creating a Powerful Business Presentation

Business is all about selling and profits – whether it’s an idea, product or a concept. A business presentation is not just about slides; it is all about attracting a person’s interest. Bear in mind that when delivering presentations to an audience, senior management in the company or a capitalist, the most important thing is to know your material. When you are selling something, you have to know everything about your product (even the little details). I believe in believing in your product. Otherwise, your audience will not be convinced of what you are conveying to them.

Same goes when you are presenting a report or a performance update to a senior manager; you have to know all the facts. Here are a few tips on how to devise a powerful business presentation:

1. Build your credibility – for your audience to believe in what your presentation is all about, you have to be reliable. No need for a lengthy introduction about all your backgrounds, a short story related to the topic and how it connects to you will do.

2. Goal setting – setting your audience’s expectations from the start of the presentation is crucial. Your audience needs to know the purpose or goal so at the end of the session; it makes it easier for you to get an action from them.

3. Use key phrases about your topic – include only the necessary information. A good business presentation does not include all the information in the slides – simplicity on what is shown on the screen makes your audience focused and interested. Point out major issues and highlight them and make an engaging discussion with your audience.

4. Use supporting materials generously – aside from building your credibility, when presenting your material, accompany it with supporting information. This gives credibility to the data making your audience more compelled to make action at the end of the presentation.

5. Keep your energy up and use body language to connect with your audience – an energetic speaker keeps the audience from falling asleep midway through the session. Use hand gestures, eye contact, various facial expressions to connect with your audience. This keeps your audience entertained, and if you show a bored or tired mood, this could also, translate to your audience.

How to develop an effective e-learning course?

For most entrepreneurs, consultants, inspirational public speakers sometimes create distance learning modules to reach their ideas into a wider market. With almost everyone having access to the internet, e-learning courses can be beneficial in having that target market reached.

Creating your e-learning course can be time-consuming and sometimes really stressful – here are a few guides to help you through your e-learning course preparation process:

1. Determine goals – this pertains to the goals you set for your audience and the goals you want to achieve. A clear goal will serve as a guide through the whole e-learning course design and development.

2. Gather your resources – there are so many resources readily available for you and using them to your advantage is important. A few examples of these tools are:

Learning Management System eLearning Authoring Tool

3. Create high quality, relevant, effective and measurable eLearning idea – a great content is essential in creating a fun, educational course. It adds value to your program and makes your audience more engaged.

4. Easy navigation and virtual designs are important – your eLearning course should be designed in such a way that it will keep your audience interested. It has to include multimedia tools such as videos and pictures and could be interactive as well. Your users should not encounter any difficulty when navigating through a course topic.

5. Offer learner’s support – be open for any queries or issues your learners will encounter and ALWAYS be ready to support them with anything – via live chat, email or phone support. Let them know that you listen to them too and you are willing to help them.

Public Speaking Ideas

Not everyone is blessed with the courage to stand up on a stage and face hundreds or thousands of people and speak. I have stage fright – the moment I see hundreds of heads with no faces, I panicked. No matter how prepared I am prior to the event, I just forget everything. And most of the time, I just could not do it – the reason why I steer away from any public speaking engagements. It took some time, but with passion and determination, all went well.

Nobody needs to be like me – anyone can be a public speaker – as what they “to become an effective public speaker, you have to focus on being the speaker and forget about the public.” Let these simple tips help you with your next speaking event:

1. Plan – a prepared speech always equals to a successful outcome. You can write an objective statement on what you want to accomplish, and from there you can research on the information you want to relay to your audience.

2. Improve your presentation skills – public speaking takes planning, care, and practice. Learn to improve your ability to speak by practicing as often as you can. Sometimes, you can practice in front of a mirror, or start with a small crowd.

3. Conquer your fear of public speaking – it is normal to be nervous, but you must overcome that fear. Sometimes you don’t have a choice, so you must be able to deliver in front of a crowd. They say, to become an effective communicator you must improve your communication skills first.

Project Management Ideas

When you have an idea in mind, you want to develop them; you want to improve them. So lets for example, you have this brilliant concept of a new teen magazine. Normally for a new business project, you have to understand the following:

1. Market feasibility

Product description

Demand and Supply Study

Demand and Supply Analysis

Competitive Position

Proposed Marketing Plan

Projected Sales

2. Production and Technical

Feasibility

Product

Process

Production Schedules and Plant Size

Machinery and Equipment

Production/Plant Location

Plant Layout

3. Financial Feasibility

4. Project Impacts/Contributions to Development

Always remember that with a good business always comes a great marketing plan. A timeline template is ideal to know when the plan will roll out, when production will start or when profits will start to come in. It is always ideal to present your timeline template to say your business partners with a Powerpoint presentation. A detailed timeline of goals will lead the way to a successful business.