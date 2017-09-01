Building An Indestructible Life

As I speak with people all over the world, I have yet to meet a person that does not have a desire to live a higher life. On the other hand, not many people are willing to develop the habits that will produce a higher life. Many people respect and admire the work that I do around the world. It is great to have admiration for others. However, you have to be willing to take action if you want to live your greatest life. The reality is that life is moving and you must live each moment fully. We are officially coming to the end of the third quarter. I just hit a new decade in my life. It’s a new era and I am even more appreciative of the gift of life. Time waits on no man. Therefore, it behooves you to use timely wisely. Make the most of your life because you do not get another one.