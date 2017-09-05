Building Bridges of Faith

Guest contributor Dr. Robert A. Chesnut is Pastor Emeritus of East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh and author of Meeting Jesus the Christ Again: A Conservative Progressive Faith.

The Latin root of the English word “religion” is the verb ligare. It means “to link, to bind.” Religion binds believers to God or to an object of devotion. Religion also binds believer to believer within a religious community. Furthermore, in traditional societies, religion is typically the glue binding all things together with shared worldviews, values, traditions, and practices.

Today, however, worldwide and in the U.S., religious divisions are clearly tearing us apart. Recently, evangelical Christian and progressive Christians squared off with dueling declarations about human sexuality, exposing raw wounds and explosive differences around sex, marriage, and LGBTQ issues. At the same time, once disgraced and imprisoned TV preacher Jim Bakker declared that if President Trump were to be impeached, his kind of Christians should consider starting a civil war.

Eighty-one percent of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump. Opinion polls don’t typically identify progressive Christians, but if they did, it’s a safe bet that an even larger majority of them did NOT vote for Trump. The progressive social pronouncements of mainline denominations have opposed his administration’s policies on virtually every front, from immigration to health care, from race relations to economic justice.

E pluribus unum? In these dark days of deep divisions among Americans, our national motto—from many one—seems out of reach. Can we ever heal? Can we step back from our battlegrounds and try instead to find some common ground? Can we reach toward positions that bring us together rather than driving us apart?

In a recent New York Times column, David Brooks suggested that one answer is for each of us to recognize, explore, and affirm the diverse, overlapping identities and allegiances within ourselves. One person might be, for example, an African-American Republican. Another might be a Southern Baptist liberal Democrat. In the 1940s an entire political party in Canada took a step in this direction when the Conservative Party changed its name to the Progressive Conservative Party. These crosscutting factors in ourselves, in our associations and in our communities, can be like the girders in a bridge structure, helping to hold us together across the stresses and strains of our differences.

Believe it or not, there really are progressive evangelicals. Perhaps best known among them is Jim Wallis. With his many books, Sojourners magazine, and various social justice advocacy campaigns, Wallis has been for many decades an outstanding example of political progressivism combined with evangelical Christian faith. He respects both conservative values--personal responsibility, stable family life, and neighbor-to-neighbor helpfulness—and progressive visions of God’s kingdom requirements of systemic justice and equality. Sure, with outspoken Trump supporters like Jerry Falwell, Jr., Franklin Graham, and James Dobson grabbing the headlines, Wallis may seem like a voice crying in the wilderness of reactionary religion today. But he is not alone.

Recent years have witnessed a growing number of younger evangelicals who also enthusiastically identify as progressives. Some like Rob Bell (Love Wins) have even been moving toward surprisingly progressive theological positions, willing to entertain, for example, the eventual universal salvation of all souls. Others like Derek Flood (Healing the Gospel) are rethinking the problematic penal substitutionary theory of Christ’s atonement which, in some evangelical versions, can come perilously close to glorifying redemptive violence and making God out as a perpetrator of filicide.

Meanwhile, on the mainline progressive Christian side, there are recent efforts to pull back from certain extremes on the theological left that can threaten to pull Christians apart. Countering decades of mainline New Testament scholarship that supposed the divine nature of Christ was a post-Jesus Hellenic invention, for example, James Carroll (Christ Actually) has drawn on the work of respected Talmudic scholar and Orthodox Jew Daniel Boyarin to reassert the historical authenticity of Gospel claims that Jesus saw himself as the divine/human Son of Man and Suffering Servant Messiah. Likewise, in her massive, authoritative and sympathetic reexamination of traditional theories of Christ’s saving work on the cross, Fleming Rutledge (Crucifixion) counters the notions of Jesus Seminar sceptics who maintain that the cross represents simply a noble, heroic martyrdom without any universal salvific significance.

Are these merely arcane, archaic questions of otherworldly concern, irrelevant to pressing issues of day-to-day import such as health care policy and equitable tax structure? No, not really. It is obvious that the way millions of American Christians think about issues of sex and gender identity and abortion is shaped by their faith. It is perhaps less obvious yet no less true that their theology of the cross may inform how they think about penal reform and capital punishment. Whether they understand Jesus as a prophet in the Hebrew tradition, whether they interpret his teaching about the Kingdom God as either purely spiritual or as also bearing social/political significance—this will surely influence whether they see a commitment to social justice as integral to their own discipleship.

Christians, schooled as we are in traditional teachings that exult in paradox—e.g., Jesus is both human and divine, God is both three and one—should be well prepared to explore both/and thinking in other areas of our faith that now bitterly but unnecessarily divide us. In the moderate Christian middle, we can affirm that the Bible is both divinely inspired and a human product; that God both creates the cosmos and utilizes the process of evolution; that Jesus Christ is both a Hebrew prophet of justice, peace and mercy and the Suffering Servant of God who redeems the world by his death and resurrection.