Building Legacies and Recycling Success

Growing up, Mohamed Hassan watched as other people used their ideas to create success and build legacies. The observation inspired him to use his creativity to make his ideas come alive. He became interested in technology and found that it provided him with the ability to test ideas and bring them to life.

I happened to meet Mohamed at the 2017 Imagine Cup World finals. His team, Green Jam, is made up of university students from the American University in Dubai. The UAE has a goal of zero waste to landfills by 2030. Mohamed noticed that the recycling stations in Dubai were rarely used correctly and set out to improve the situation. His solution was to create automated public recycling stations that automatically sorted recyclables and also rewarded individuals for their use – a technology that can be used not only in Dubai but cities worldwide.

About Mohamed Hassan

Mohamed Hassan attends the American University in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. He is a student of the Electrical & Computer Engineering Department. His Imagine Cup team, Green Jam, was the winner of 2017 United Arab Emirates National Finals, and competed in the 2017 Imagine Cup World Finals in Seattle.

Further Reading:

Waste Management World - ‘Namaa’ Project for Paper Recycling Launched by Dubai Culture

Gulf News - Over 48 tonnes of paper collected for recycling

Construction Week Online - Dubai’s Dnata cuts ground equipment waste by 110t

Additional Reading:

Thought leaders in sustainable education

Venture capital interested in education funding

Promoting ecological empathy in school design

About Rod Berger, PsyD.

Audiences have enjoyed education interviews with the likes of Sir Ken Robinson, Arne Duncan, Randi Weingarten, Sal Khan along with leading edtech investors, award-winning educators, and state and federal education leaders. Berger’s latest project boasts a collaboration with AmericanEdTV and CBS’s Jack Ford.