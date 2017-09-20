Building Meaningful Lives at the Milken Institute Asia Summit

At the concluding panel of this year’s Asia Summit, Milken Institute founder and chairman Michael Milken posed the question, “What is a meaningful life?” After all, studies have found that millennials value purpose over paycheck, hence the need to create meaningful jobs even as AIs and automation shrink the workforce of various industries over the years.

This is the 4th time Milken Institute has gathered financial titans in the Asia-Pacific region to tackle pertinent issues affecting the markets. The Milken Institute is a nonprofit economic think tank which aims to improve lives and economic conditions globally by shedding light on collaborative solutions and financial innovations based on data-driven research.

Apart from the challenges and prospects of the Asia-Pacific region, this year’s summit also touched on capital markets, technology and healthcare. Climate change likewise took centre stage as former US Vice President Al Gore emphasized the important role of investors in leading the battle against climate change. Much like the digital revolution, climate change has created new opportunities for growth especially when it comes to clean and renewable energy which would not only provide cost reductions, but also generate new jobs.

According to Gore, “The clean economy transition is as big as the industrial revolution, but is happening at the speed of the digital revolution. Asia has the most to lose from the climate crisis, but also the most to gain. For investors, climate change is about risk management and opportunity harvesting.”

In a similar vein, Joshua Friedman, co-founder of Canyon Partners said that "[i]n a low-yield and relatively complacent environment, don't be tempted by investment and things that are relatively interesting but low-yield and complacent. Try to invest in areas of disruption, of change, of uncertainty..."

While it’s tempting to buy into a doom and gloom scenario whereby increasingly sophisticated AIs slowly take away our jobs in favour of automation, Gore and Friedman’s pronouncements struck a chord with entrepreneurs and financiers at the summit. There is always room for innovation and investment opportunities no matter how dire the circumstances or how sluggish the economy may be. It just takes know-how and a little imagination.

In fact, startup founders like myself have adapted and learned to use technology to our advantage as a decentralized workforce and the gig economy create opportunities for meaningful and productive collaborations while reducing business overheads. This persistence and adaptability to the changing financial landscape is what the Milken Institute strives to cultivate, so it was only fitting that the summit concluded with an optimistic note from Milken: