There is a populist movement afoot that is built on the premise that the Democrats lost the election because they did not listen or speak directly to angry white and blue disenfranchised, invisible America; and to a certain degree that is true.

Hillary often came across at times, almost stunningly effete and out of touch with the average everyday working stiff guy (the word “deplorable” was ultimately her silver bullet) which Trump seized upon. He made her look like a corporate snob who was in the pocket of Wall Street.

The big joke is that those pockets were in Trump’s chubby boy pants.

His whole art of the deal shtick is that he’s a different kind of rich. He doesn’t play the game. He stomps on the rules of order and grabs what he can like a rioting looter or a Game of Thrones plunderer. That feeds right into the minds of the profoundly needy who profoundly need a Commander and Cheat to be their bully idiot.

This is a crowd after all, that can’t get enough of their blood sport, coliseum style cage matches.

The thing that the GOP does brilliantly is bullshit. They are staggeringly proficient at it. They could sell snake oil to a snake. And they do it by speaking like the natives. They pretend to answer to God and country, in that order.

We, who are really smart, see right through it. Seeing scumbags like Ted Cruz bow their heads in reflective prayer is positively laughable.

It’s like watching Charles Manson singing the national anthem at a baseball game. Well he does represent the same kind of family values.

But Trump the showman; the P.T. Boardroom of the current circus, takes this fake sincerity to a whole other level as he turns to the camera with camera sincerity to tell us how much he “loves” all the Mexican children, while he merrily deports them like half finished caviar in a dumpster.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the eye-darting, twitchy-sweaty Elmer Fudd of Washington, who must think privately. as he prances around his house on tippy-toes in his frantic underpants, that he’s now a real general, just like Robert E. Lee, simply doesn’t have the slick, telegenic gift that Trump does.

Watching him blatantly lie about DACA, saying that it’s unconstitutional, simply cannot hide the erection that he is hiding, which sprouts from the sheer glee that must come from being able to be literally naked with his little balls bigotry.

I often think that there should be fainting couch nearby for him, right next to his junior sized pulpit (available at Toys-R-Us and Amazon Kids). Way back in the 1920s, during the age of Eugenics, the politicians had no problem blatantly billboarding their lust for white supremacy. But Jeffy boy prefers to hide behind that brand of bedwetting sheets with cut-out eye holes.

So the suggestion that we liberals listen more; reason more with our conservative brethren is on many levels, beyond a complete waste of time.

The problem is the ignorant are, well, ignorant.

Public school textbooks are re-written by Southern, deeply prejudiced revisionists, religion is reason, science and education are dismissed as voodoo. In the big heavyweight fight between The Baraka DACA vs The Donald DACA, the fight is called before a punch is even landed. Donald wins by his own decision.

So tell me, exactly what are we supposed to talk about?

Now while it's true that they don't know that they are ignorant and have been fed enormous portions of pabulum quality bullshit via their fair and balanced news outlets like Breitbart and Fox and The National Enquirer, the sad truth is you cannot reason or reach the extremists on any level.

There is a segment of this country, who are raised on the chcken feed of prejudice. They have been programmed to be that way since birth. The unwritten law is, if you don't look like their God, if you are not the same color as their God, than you are their greatest threat to their way of life.

They are steadfast in this. This is ISIS flag waving serious.

Travel through Middle America or down south and you will meet people whose resistance to a new or different way of life, other than their own, is fervent, stoic, absolute and palpable.

Trump panders to them just like the GOP panders to the evangelicals

The 35% are being played. Duped. Seduced by false promises by false prophets. It’s like he’s slipping them the winning lottery numbers that they will never, ever win. And before they get wise to his game, he’s already promising (as he always does) that “in two weeks” (a time frame that he repeats CONSTANTLY) you will be handed that the next beautiful reward that he will never, ever deliver. Even God doesn’t guarantee any reward no matter how hard you pray for it.

And yet that doesn’t stop the same crowd from heading to Vegas or playing the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Contest.

Possibility can be an amazing aphrodisiac.

No matter how bad the odds are. Hey, it beats working and personal achievement.

Has Trump even given that million dollars to Houston yet? I would not hold my Harvey heavy breath. You can ask, but you have to get past presidential bulldog Sarah Huckabee who always appears to be tethered to the chain link fence.

Although the apathetic of this country would challenge me on this, the fact that Trump is working so hard to keep them rally-happy is proof positive of how meaningful and powerful voting is.

This is why he colluded with the Russians.

Losing, to him, is worse than cancer, even though he has been a spectacular loser for decades.

The Trumps, aka The Me First Family, throw their weight around behind closed doors, high above anyone else, in their Ivory Tower where they can look down at the swarm of ants on the street with complete indifference and contempt. They are incapable of one on one combat. They hide Jeff Sessions sissy style.

They are bejeweled street rats who think that money makes them superior in every way.

The workforce to them is nothing more than disposable people for disposable income.

The irony is the disposable see themselves in Trump No. Worse. They see him as their savior. That’s why these extreme right ministers are all over him. They have one big time false God to cash in on. And Trump can’t even spell “heal.”

Trump is Lonesome Rhodes in “A Fascist in the Crowd” who is man-spreading the kind of hate that the alt-right feeds off. Finally, one of their own, who hates Mexicans, Jews, Muslims and African Americans has appeared, Messiah style, with his Don Commandments, which all say the same thing: Hate Your Neighbor.

Keeping to that theme, based on box office numbers, we all flock like parishioners to the churches of Marvel and DC where we can turn our mythical heroes, whose greatest stories are told, not surprisingly, in biblical proportions.

It’s interesting that God never plays a role in any of those movies. Stan Lee makes a cameo, but never the Lord and Savior.

How come he never steps in to save the day? I guess he has great faith in Spiderman and The Avengers.

Or maybe DC doesn’t want to reveal the fact that Superman was the brainchild of two Jews: Seigal and Shuster. Jerry and Joe. In fact he’s 50% Canadian. His credo should be that he fights for truth, justice, the American way…and Molson beer. Is it any wonder that Justin Trudeau looks like he’s right out of superhero central casting?

Stan Lee: Jewish. Jack Kirby; Jewish.

Their creations were just like those old ads for bodybuilders where the skinny little kid on the beach magically transformed himself into a sand based Hulk.

Comic books are about weakness, not strength.

They are about fantasy empowerment. Impotence.