"Bumper Car Politics " by Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Seaside resorts usually will feature items of interest like aquariums, museums, arcades and a real favorite for children and adults- the bumper cars. You may have memories of driving bumper cars. They are an over sized car that floats on a floor with a steel rod going up to the ceiling to conduct the electricity.

Bumper cars are fun to drive. You move no more than five to ten miles per hour, although it can feel faster. The rubber- cushion trim that encircles the bottom of car serves to help absorb the force when you hit another car.

Most people who drive bumper cars are friendly. When they hit you, it’s not malicious but it is fun. But then again you can have some people, children or adults, who are rather aggressive and when they hit you, they really want to shake you up. Sometimes, they can hit you so hard that the steel rod will create sparks on the ceiling.

Of course, without fail, you will see the kid or adult who can’t leave the bumper car alone. They will not only drive in a hostile manner, but when the ride is over they will refuse to leave. The adrenaline rush is so powerful! I have literally seen arcade attendants eject drivers from bumper cars and kick them off the ride!

Mid-Summer in Washington and the Congress and Senate in session are operating. Like kids and adults who are driving the bumper cars, the congressional representatives are sometimes driving well, most of the time they are jockeying for pre-eminence on legislation and are slamming into one another.

Then we have No. 45 who acts like the kid or the adult who doesn’t want to get out of the bumper car when the ride is over. No. 45 wants to keep driving, wants the game to continue, wants to keep slamming into other cars. Others like the former Director of the FBI, and former Director of the National Security Administration (NSA) have to intervene like the arcade attendant, who must kick the unruly kid or adult off of the ride or maybe even ban them from the amusement arcade all together.

Meanwhile, the other driver legislators are driving around the track pursuing legislation like a health care bill that threatens to remove 23 million people from any insurance coverage over the next ten years, andalso threatens to increase premiums for older people. The drivers also circle the track and watch further erosion of environmental standards and weakening of consumer protection policy.

Occasionally, there are more bumper cars slamming into other cars, but instead of drivers being happy, they are more irritated and angry. The drivers of the bumper cars are discovering that the ride is no longer fun, but instead an ordeal.

Arcades are supposed to provide enjoyment and entertainment. Kids especially like to have fun and form fond memories of such activities, as a part of their collective memory of vacations with their families.

But the bumper car politics that we are witnessing now are anything but fun. They are jarring, loud, intrusive and raucous, and they don’t deliver at all in terms of implementing any new meaningful nor lasting policy.

Like summer vacations that are marked by sea air, seagulls, salt water taffy, and bumper car rides that are fun and safe, our statecraft and the enactment of legislation and policy needs to reflect a consciousness and commitment to government laws that will be beneficial and positive for all citizens.

If we don’t do this, we’re relegated back to the track where the most aggressive and loud and angry drivers will take control and who will continue to slam into other cars of bewildered citizens.

Let’s take the road rage out of our legislative and governing process.