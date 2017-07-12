Burma Tales part 1

From the first time that I stepped on Burmese soil I was already mesmerized by this magical country. It was in the early 1990’s at a time when Burma was still tightly controlled with little interface with the outside world. Tourism was negligible due to a number of factors, including no real enthusiasm on the part of the government to attract outsiders, coupled with a paucity of facilities that could allow for accommodation or logistics involving any significant number of visitors. However, for those who did make the effort and received permission to venture on to Burma, they were rewarded with an experience of matchless sensory compensation comprised of an unparalleled wealth and breadth of spellbinding beauty. An encounter with an ancient country represented by a complex tapestry of centuries of interwoven history and cultural traditions that for decades had been in many aspects suspended in time.

Starting the descent towards the Yangon airport one already could sense that Burma was somehow different from other places. The sky as seen through the plane window seemed to be infused with a faint ruddy residue, causing the landscape below to appear as though through a filter the coloring of an early sepia print. Inside the terminal building itself there was an eerie quiet. Besides a few men and women in traditional dress that were sweeping parts of the massive arrival area with straw brooms woven together with brightly colored threads, there were only a few military personnel positioned around booths at the opposite end of the room that served as customs control. There was no sign of electronics of any sort and without air conditioning the temperature within the structure was stifling. There was evidence of some lighting along the ceiling although none of the fixtures were lit, most likely the result of one of the many power outages common to Burma. All jewelry, camera equipment and any other valuables that we were bringing in were listed and examined. Later upon exiting this list was once again scrutinized, matching each description to the article, ensuring that nothing had been left behind.

Outside the terminal, the blast of heat that confronted us was palpable in its intensity. A number of elderly woman their faces and hands covered with thanaka, a ground bark paste in fairly ubiquitous use amongst the women of Burma as both a cosmetic and to protect against the sun, sat rolling and smoking cheroots or cooking ears of corn and also smoking cheroots. Over their heads appropriately placed was a sign that said welcome to Yangon and “love Burma Cheroot” which clearly was the case. Besides a few official- looking black sedans just outside the airport building exit there were no other automobiles on view. The drivers of each of these were assiduously tackling an endless task of wiping off the red dust noticed from the plane, which quickly collected again atop the car’s exterior. One of the vehicles had been designated for our arrival and soon we were cautiously navigating the uneven stone-strewn roadways towards the city center, adding to the sepia cloud with a plume of fine dust billowing from behind us as the car’s tires traversed pounded red clay. By this time, the sun had begun to set and the arrival of evening heralded a relative cool causing as the oppressive heat of the day began to quell a hazy silver shimmer that hovered just above land level. This ethereal floating sheen served to further enhance the overall magical character to the scenery providing an even greater sense of otherworldly dimension. I would soon learn that throughout Burma one often encounters landscapes of considerable spectral context. Within these inspirational parameters, it becomes easily apparent just how Burma’s fantastical trove of legends, tales and other parables may have generated, to flourish and take wing throughout the centuries.

The arrival of the evening’s cooler air also brought forth throngs of people who seemingly materialized out of nowhere. There were a few open thatched shacks, with walls of woven bamboo along the roadside that may have accommodated some, but beyond these no obvious source or location from where the crowds were originating. As it became darker small fires all along the thoroughfare started to flare, this the only illumination along the roadside. Through the flames one could catch glimpses of numerous silhouettes crouched around each of the bonfires. Many of the blazes had even been set in the middle of the road itself causing the participants to scurry as our vehicle cautiously skirted each of these.

This first journey to Burma only touched the outer layers of this mystical country, provoking an even greater curiosity to further uncover the mysteries of this unique land. Within six months I had returned. On this visit it became clear that elements of the outside world which had only peripherally been apparent a short time earlier, had started to gradually take hold. Clearing customs required a wait amidst a line of other foreigners and upon exiting the airport there was a much longer line of black sedans. Even so it was evident that the influx of outsiders though greater, had not been exceptionally copious since my last visit as out of the queue one of the drivers immediately exited his vehicle and waved in my direction. It was the same driver from my first trip whom had recognized me, a likely indicator of how few visitors the country had hosted in the interim.