The Most Outrageous Burning Man Style Over The Years

Burning Man, the annual celebration of art, music and self-expression, begins again this Sunday.

Founded in 1986, the 31-year-old festival has grown in age and popularity, and festival goers’ style has only gotten more and more intense, too. This year, some 30,000 people (who were able to swoop up tickets before they sold out in under an hour) will bring their loudest, most delightfully outrageous outfits back to Black Rock City, Nevada.

Burning Man is in a field of its own when it comes to festival style. Sure, cutoffs and flower crowns at Coachella are cute, but Burning Man devotees spend careful time, energy and feathers into concocting the perfect, most on-brand looks they can find.