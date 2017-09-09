Burnt out? Lost? Frustrated? Fret not, meet this Life Coach.

You know how it’s like.

Being at the cross roads and what lies ahead seems overwhelming and insurmountable. You have well-intentioned friends around you but their companionship is really the most they could offer. It’s not that they don’t want to but rather, they can’t offer the space and right conversational trajectory for you to find the answers that you need.

Well, if you were like me and you could empathized with how I felt when I was growing up, you would know that existential crises come at all stages of life, not just midlife. Fortunately for myself, I had chanced upon life coaching at 19 years old and since then, embarked on my crazy journey called life.

According to the International Coach Federation (ICF), coaching is defined as,

“Partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential, which is particularly important in today’s uncertain and complex environment. Coaches honor the client as the expert in his or her life and work and believe every client is creative, resourceful and whole. “

And from this definition, there are a few key points to note. One, coaching is not reparative as an intention. It is not to fix your deficiencies (though you will definitely get smarter around working around them), it is meant for you to discover, uncover and then realize your full potential. Two, coaching, unlike mentoring or managing, works on an effective partnership and the premise that you have all the inner resource and resourcefulness to achieve your goals. Hence, the coach is meant to play the various roles of a sounding board, inner critic, accountability partner, counsel depending on what the client needs.

In this post of ‘Career INSiders’, I have the pleasure of speaking with Kar Fei Cheah, a Life Coach based in Malaysia and also the Founder of Life Redesigned Co. As one of the youngest coaches in the region, he shares with us why young professionals should consider working with a life coach and how we can all take our lives to the next level by mastering ourselves.

Over to you, Coach Kar Fei!

1. What’s your story like and how did you stumble onto coaching?

When I thought I knew what I wanted at the age of 20, I was privileged to stumble upon the Managing Director of an international media group. From a networking and sales meeting, it turned to become a coach-coachee relationship, and from that coaching relationship, it brought upon me that I want to be able to do what he is doing for me to the masses. Seeing myself being coached by a person and how it guided some of the decisions that I have made, I noticed that more and more young professionals could make use of that. It was during that time too that I found out that coaching is so expensive that young professionals can never be able to afford it and I wanted to change that.

From that moment onwards, I practiced coaching informally with my friends and while I was working for a NGO. I took the leap and further jump into it by taking a formal coaching certification so that I can pursue a career in coaching full time. The journey from then on has been a huge roller coaster ride but fulfilling. :)

2. Given your work as a Coach and working with young professionals, what do you think are the leading reasons why we may not be experiencing higher levels of fulfillment and joy at work?

I think societal pressure has a lot to do why young professionals are not enjoying their work or higher levels of fulfillment. How a career should be, corporate culture in the workplace, mindset such as the world is a dog eat dog world are just a few “rules” from the society that forces young professionals to do things that they do not like.

Lastly, I think most importantly, young professionals lack clarity in their lives. This is important because what we believe in our lives has an effect on everything we do, which includes our career. And young professionals will need to remember that life is not a sprint, it is a marathon. It takes time for us to figure out what we want to do or important for us at different stage in life. So, do not worry too much and do not think that if you do not figure out your life now, it will be a disaster.

There are always different checkpoints in our lives. What we need to do is just to take a pause and get some clarity. We should live life by design, not by default.

3. How important is it for anyone to work with Coach? What should we look for in a Coach?

Chemistry is important. You need to be able to have rapport with your coach, you would to have a relationship (coaching relationship, that is) with the person. One way to check this is to ask yourself if you feel comfortable with this coach whom you want to work with. Ask yourself if you would want to be challenged by this person and know that this coach is coming from a good intention.

Second, look for a coach who has delivered similar (or close) results that you want with other clients. If a coach could not show and explain to you how he or she brought results and transformation in another client, big chances are that this person is more of a motivator than a coach.

A coach often has a proven process to bring you from Point A (where you are) to Point B (where you want to be). What you can do is to ask for 1-2 phone number of past clients that you can speak to understand the coach better.

4. You’re quite a proponent on the power of thinking. In fact, you speak a lot about harnessing the power of our minds to achieve elevated happiness and fulfillment. How does it work exactly? How do we get started?

There are two principles to understand first before we go deep on this.

First, we need to understand that we are meaning making machine – what that means is basically our mind make meaning out of every experience that we have; and they made it without us even knowing. Second, our brain’s function is to help us to survive – that is the reason why the Fight, Flight, and Freeze responses exist. It is to help us to get away from danger, all the time.

By understanding these two principles, now we can start to harness the power of our mind.

For anything that is stopping us from being better, first thing you should do is to uncover where it comes from. Ask yourself, why did this belief exist in my life right now? Where did it come from? Was there a past experience that shaped this belief in my life?

The second step is to create new meaning from the past experiences based on where you are now. Think, what would you do or how you would behave if this limiting belief does not exist in your right now? How would you feel if this belief is gone?

Lastly, take action.

Any change for the better is always tough in the beginning (remember, the brain wants to survive and be comfortable. Change is not comfortable, the brain will reject it).

So what you can do is ask yourself, what is the one small thing I can start today? How can I build progressive change instead of a major change? This last step is very important as it changes your physiology and creates a positive momentum for your life.

5. For young professionals at the workplace who may be feeling burnt out and feeling unfulfilled, how would you coach and work with them?

“You are not a tree, you can move!’

That was what one of my mentor told me, which I think is very true to most young professionals in that stage of their lives.

Of course, I do not mean the hasty decision where you leave anything without thinking of the consequence. What I do with my past clients when they are at that stage is to take a few sessions to help them to get clarity of what they want in their lives. I help them to define where they are right now (looking into their current state and lives) and define where they want to be (the ideal state for them). What I do then is I coach and make them accountable to all the action steps required to bridge the gap for them to have a better life at work.

6. I like to talk to you more on the theme of mental wellness and psychological well-being. In your working with start-ups and large organizations, what do you notice are some of their best practices to not just bring out the best, but more so, the happiness of their people?

One of the biggest annoyances to me when I was working with corporate clients is that managers (I wish to call them leaders) do not create a safe space for their team member to voice out their ideas, concerns, or opinions. Yes, they do ask around for opinions, but most of the time, team members do not dare to voice it out because there is just not safe for them to do it. Whatever they say or voice out will be used against them when things go wrong or when it’s not the “right” thing to say.

If managers can start to practice more of this (creating a safe space), they will be able to really harness the potential of all their team members.

Growth and contribution are the two key elements to create a workplace where people want to come to work and make them happy. Tony Robbins talked about this as the two highest needs of human and it’s clearly shown in some workplaces. When an employee knows that she can always grow and be better in her skills (work, life, or hobby), she will always be willing to be challenged and do more. As for contribution, we all want to feel important.

We want to feel that we have make a significant contribution to the people around us, our company or our community. Leaders in organization should do more in enabling people to contribute in ways that make them happy and not use the one size fit all corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

7. This concept of designing your life – how does one do it consciously and how do you even know you’re doing it right, or not?

When I was hosting my signature Ultimate Confidence Seminar (UCS), I start to realized that a lot of people are living their life on default or autopilot mode. They allow things to happen just because it should, but they never really question nor challenge them.

Like how we plan for everything in life, we need to plan our life. We need to constantly review where we are and where we want to be. That is the first thing to do to design your life and to know that if you are doing it right or wrong. A good way to do this (besides attending my UCS of course) is to do it in a group. Get a group of people (3-5 people is good) to discuss about your vision, goals, aspirations, and strategies to achieve successes in different areas of your life. Some people might encounter the challenges we have and will be able to share their insights or some achievements we have could be an inspiration for others – there is always power in many brains.

8. What would be one or two books you’ll recommend for someone to learn more about coaching and personal development?

For coaching in workplace, I would recommend Bring Out The Best by Mel Leow and Natalie Ashdown. This book provides a really good insight on how to create a better workplace through coaching – even if you are not the most influential person in the room.

The Code of the Extraordinary Mind by Vishen Lakhiani. This books is one of my favourite because it shows real life examples from the authors on how he got out from the culturescape and how we can do the same.

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero. A great book on how you are living a life now that is stifling your greatness and how you can break free from that.

Awaken the Giant Within and Unlimited Power by Tony Robbins.

I love to keep the best for last. If you want to change your life, you HAVE to read these two books.

Photo Credits: Kar Fei Cheah

9. What is the driving force behind the work that you do? How does it look like in full play?

My goal in life is to be the Tony Robbins of Asia Pacific – besides the fact that he is rich, he has the influence to make a change. His influence spreads across different industry (corporate, NGO/charities, politics/governments) and creating impact in those industries. That is the main driving force behind what I do. I envision myself going from country to country to coach and speak to a sold out stadium/arena so that they are able to regain that confidence that is in them to do great things in their life whatever that might be.

10. Any final words for fellow Millennials and young professionals?

The world does not owe us anything, but our existence in this world means we are here in this world for a reason. Do not waste this gift of life that you are given. If you are unhappy or stuck, change and do something about it. Whatever reason that your being might be, if you start to live your life fully and contribute to the world around you, you have made a dent in the world. So start to live life by design, not by default.

