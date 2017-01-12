‘Bushy And The Donald Across America’ Is The Travel Show Of Your Nightmares

“Two men, one bus, and thousands of hours of locker room talk.”

Jimmy Kimmel spoofed the travel show that no one would want to watch on Wednesday.

“Bushy And The Donald Across America” sees President-elect Donald Trump and disgraced former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush traveling cross-country in a bus, making lewd comments about women as they go.

Basically, it’s a new twist on the pair’s infamous 2005 bus ride involving Trump’s hot mic comments.

Thankfully, the show won’t be broadcast any time soon. At least, we hope it won’t.

Check it out in the clip above.