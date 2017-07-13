Business Failing? Read This.

Investing in the wrong idea isn’t the only thing that will drive you out of business. There are many reasons why businesses go under, from cash flow to personnel problems. The good news is that closing one business isn’t the end of the world - it’s a fresh start to pause and reflect and possibly even start a new business.

Common Reasons Why Businesses Fail - And What You Can Learn From Them

There are a few common reasons that cause most business failures. No one ever thinks that failure could happen to them - 75% of small business owners say they are confident in their business. But failure happens all the time, and how you react to it is what will determine whether you will be successful in your next venture. Businesses fail because:

You have the wrong team. Maybe you hired your neighbor’s son after her emotional plea on social media, not taking into account that he should be the one making the emotional plea to start with. The solution: only hire people who are right for your team, both in fit and in skills. The competition is burying you. Maybe there was enough space in this sector when you got into it, but lots of people have jumped on the bandwagon and there hasn’t been enough growth to sustain everyone. The solution: expand into another sector if possible, and if you’re starting a new business make sure the sector you’re going into can sustain growth. You have cash flow problems or run out of cash. Maybe your customers aren’t paying you and you’re having trouble making payroll, or maybe you need a business loan to expand and the banks aren’t lending in your sector. The solution: keep an emergency operating budget on hand. No one needs your product. So that novelty idea you started out with has fizzled out and you haven’t been able to come up with a new idea. Or maybe you were building houses and no one is buying. The solution: it’s time to change courses and focus your efforts in a different sector, and if you’re just starting out make sure you’re in a sector that will need your services or products for a long time to come. You’re in a bad location. Whether you are a service business that is in a small town that just lost a major source of jobs or you are in a city with high poverty and high operating costs and few skilled workers, where you set up shop matters. The solution: take a look around you- if you are living where you want to stay, what kind of business does your town need and what can it sustain? If you want to open a specific type of business, where will it do well?