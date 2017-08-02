Business Meets Pleasure at Atton Brickell

Miami is home to several top notch businesses, especially in the Downtown and Brickell area. Where there are businesses, there are meetings and tons of them. Atton Brickell boosts business amenities along with several meeting rooms. It’s the perfect place to book for clients coming from out of town. It’s close to everything but not the typical beaten path.

Situated right along the edge of Simpson Park, Atton Brickell will forever have untouched views of the bay across from the historic park. Simpson Park is a 7.8-acre oasis of tropical hardwood hammock.This City of Miami Park is one of a few small fragments that remain of Brickell Hammock, once the largest most diverse hammock in South Florida. This hammock is a dense forest that grows on a natural elevation of a few inches to a few feet. The canopy of this hammock serves as shelter to many of the native fauna. Also fifteen endangered and nine threatened plant species are present in this forest.

While being tucked away near the quiet park, Atton still in the heart of Miami. Just blocks away are the busy streets of Brickell boasting a booming restaurant scene and plenty of nightlife and entertainment for your out of town guests. Once upon a time Brickell was a nine-to-five neighborhood. These days Brickell is home to some of South Florida’s best dining establishments, shops, entertainment venues, cultural institutions and more, making it a true home for the modern business traveler.

Brickell and Downtown Miami are home to some of the biggest hotel names around - the Epic Hotel, several Marriott properties, and a few other luxury hotels. But sometimes taking a step back and staying somewhere a little more reserved and focused on business amenities is exactly what’s needed.

Of course while location is almost everything, the hotel itself caters perfectly to its business guests. There are 275 rooms in the Atton and it is the first and only US location for the Latin American hotel chain.

Atton Brickell has found a way to design convenience into each and every aspect of the hotel to provide a welcoming and relaxing environment where travelers can truly unwind. They have a modern approach that allows an equal mix of business and pleasure. It’s very easy to be both productive and relaxed while in the of bustling Downtown Miami.

Business travelers will enjoy the modern business amenities and spacious suites, perfect for completing tasks in an efficient, yet relaxing manner. Each room is furnished with a comfortable desk space and the wifi works at lightning speed. There are multiple areas that allow for on site business meetings and there’s even a self-service business center.

It can’t be all work and no play - Atton Brickell also has a rooftop pool with gorgeous Brickell views and a chic Miami vibe. There’s a full bar and bar menu located steps away from the pool, allowing for guests to order from their cabana or lounge chairs.