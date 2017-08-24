Business Owner and CEO says this is the single most important Skill

For any business today, one of the most important things that you can have is a strong-willed CEO. The business leader, or owner, sets the tempo for everything else. If a business has a lackadaisical leader who isn’t ambitious, then the rest of the company will be infected by the same lack of commitment and care. However, the most important skills of a CEO or business owner has to be an insatiable ambition. The minute someone is happy with where they are, things stagnate.

The business world moves at such an exceptional pace that it becomes impossible to stand still and not fall back the way. If you are interested in making your business as strong as it possibly can be, then you will need to invest in the requirements expected of you to become a business leader. That can be a huge challenge, but one that you most certainly should be capable of rising to the occasion with.

Any business leader should be ready to try and always improve. The most important skill that you can have is to make sure you always want more innovation, more improvement, further change. This is a skill that determines if a business stagnates or improves – without the right kind of mentality at the top, how can the rest of the business be expected to do so?

Think about it this way.

· If a business owner isn’t ambitious, the business will reject ideas for improvement. They will be risk-averse, and less likely to take the chances that could see their business grow ever-stronger.

· At the same time, they will not employ people who can challenge their ambition. Those who lack ambition lack the fight and spirit to succeed, in truth. Therefore, they’ll be surrounded by ‘yes-men’ to agree with them.

· This creates a culture of self-gratification, where people congratulate one another for successes that came long ago. Before long, ambitious competitors will move ahead and leave them behind.

· A business that is not willing to challenge itself from within will crumble when the outside challenge appears. Therefore, without an ambitious head of the business, success becomes impossible.

· Keeping this in mind is very important – it should be the lesson that fuels every decision that your business makes. Starting from today, ambition should be your primary – and sole – objective.

With that in mind, you should be willing to take an extra step forward with the express intention of challenging yourself. If you are a CEO who feels like they need more ambition in their business life, hire some people who aren’t afraid to speak out to you. If you see someone bringing new ideas to the table as insubordination, then you need to look at yourself – not the person.