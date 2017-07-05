When it comes to keeping her kids safe, Busy Philipps doesn’t think twice before leaping into action.

The “Cougar Town” actress shared an Instagram on July 4 of herself in a swimming pool — fully clothed. In the caption, Philipps explained why: Her daughter Cricket was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of a friend’s infinity pool.

“There was no one to help her in the pool and that’s just what you do, I guess,” she wrote. “She’s fine. So am I. But I’m pretty soaking wet.”

Supermom to the rescue.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

It sounds like Philipps and her family avoided any pool danger and enjoyed the holiday.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Philipps has shared relatable tales of parenting on Instagram before. In March, the actress snapped herself toting several large bags around, wondering why she was in so much pain. “I THINK I FIGURED IT OUT GUYS. I’M A MOM,” she quipped.