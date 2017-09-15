Busy Philipps Ticked After She's Mistaken For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Actress Busy Philipps went ballistic Thursday after the chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump identified her in an old photo as a young Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In a dig at the White House press secretary’s facial expression, Jon Cooper tweeted a picture that was actually Philipps from her time on the one-season 1999-2000 TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks.” That prompted Philipps to respond, “I am never getting over this” and a whole lot more.

Here’s Cooper’s now-deleted post (for which he has apologized):

Twitter

And here are the “Cougar Town” star’s responses:

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS. https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!! https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

APPARENTLY NOT SINCE HE THINKS IM SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS https://t.co/JQ9yDwZc0i — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

Yeah, we’re not seeing the resemblance either.

Busy Philipps loses it after being mistaken for a young Sarah Huckabee Sanders in #FreaksandGeeks photo: https://t.co/RuXuS98Kjt pic.twitter.com/k01LiWUhJs — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 15, 2017

Anyway, Philipps wasn’t done.

ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

Cooper ― whose group has urged for an ethics probe after Sanders called for ESPN’s Jemele Hill to be fired after she called Trump a “white supremacist” ― blamed the photo mixup on Philipps’ image showing up on a Google search when he was looking for a young Sanders.

Oops!

I deleted this tweet after I found out the pic wasn't Sanders but rather an actress w/ a huge fan base (who now all HATE me, lol). My bad! 😢 pic.twitter.com/AdET9yaEUE — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 15, 2017