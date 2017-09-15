ENTERTAINMENT
Busy Philipps Ticked After She's Mistaken For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The Democratic Coalition chair apologized for his "Freaks and Geeks" photo gaffe.

By Ron Dicker

Actress Busy Philipps went ballistic Thursday after the chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump identified her in an old photo as a young Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In a dig at the White House press secretary’s facial expression, Jon Cooper tweeted a picture that was actually Philipps from her time on the one-season 1999-2000 TV comedy “Freaks and Geeks.” That prompted Philipps to respond, “I am never getting over this” and a whole lot more.

Here’s Cooper’s now-deleted post (for which he has apologized):  

And here are the “Cougar Town” star’s responses:

Yeah, we’re not seeing the resemblance either.

 Anyway, Philipps wasn’t done.

 

Cooper ― whose group has urged for an ethics probe after Sanders called for ESPN’s Jemele Hill to be fired after she called Trump a “white supremacist” ― blamed the photo mixup on Philipps’ image showing up on a Google search when he was looking for a young Sanders.

 Oops!

