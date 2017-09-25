It’s not that big of a deal right?

I mean, it was just that 1, actually 2 or 3 times?

Those excuses tend to pile up, don’t they? Since we’re at the point of writing off convincing others, we’re really just focused on convincing ourselves. Denial and ego become our best friends as we become increasingly nonfunctioning in our obsessions. For God’s sake, we work, we have fun, and we’re law-abiding citizens. There is no way we could ever fit the description of an “alcoholic". Right? Alcoholics are bums who hang out on the street corners and find their nights in jail cells. Not us. We just like to get away from our thoughts and relax for a change. As much as we fail at attempting to run from reality, we still run. We hit our heads on a brick wall; and then we attempt to run toward the same brick wall again. All's not lost. However, in order for us not to keep running in circles, we have to acknowledge the signs. The real ones.

1. Have you ever woken up at home in your bed and been unsure of where your car is? Worse, is it parked outside and you don’t remember driving?

2. Are there random scars and bruises on your body that you have no earthly explanation for?

3. Is your appetite gone? Do you have to force yourself to eat because the thought of anything edible makes you sick to your stomach?

4. Are you the person at the party that gulps down everyone's unfinished drinks? Do you feel disgusted after?

5. The tiny vodka bottles and the half pints of whiskey, are they still in your glove compartment? Hidden under the car seat?

6. Have your coworkers started to sniff out the whiskey that just might be mixed in your coffee? Is the body spray failing you much?

7. When you drink, is blacking out the overall goal? Meaning, are you not truly satisfied until you remember nothing from the night before?

8. Are you isolated? Do people choose not to engage with you or spend their free time with you?

9. Do you occasionally get texts that baffle you because more than likely, you texted the person while intoxicated?

10. Are you embarrassed? Is the majority of your life hidden from loved ones for fear of judgment regarding your lifestyle?

11. Have your loved ones attempted to have an intervention with you...more than once?

12. Do you manage your finances around your daily drinks?

13. Lastly, every time you go for a checkup, is your liver inflamed?

OK, that last one was a little extreme; however, in my experience an inflamed liver was a constant reality.