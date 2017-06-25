Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Cabin in Patagonia

When the fog rests flat on the ground, stand still and watch for three figures to stroll out of the mist. Two, men with sidearms, and a third, a woman, amble towards you disappearing just as you start to say good morning.

Long grasses and wildflowers growing against the wall all but hide the cabin. A fire pit, an outhouse, a wood pile and a cutting stump hemmed by wood chips clutter the yard. Out back, near the well, are animal tracks in the mud.

At night you might hear bears and coyotes nosing about the thickets and trees trying to reclaim the land.

The cabin is a small structure built with mud-chinked logs and a half-rotten step leads through a warped door frame.

The tangible is all that's real. The corporeal is the result of a fidgety imagination.

Outlaw Life in Argentina

About a decade of robbing in America frustrated the Pinkerton agents paid to capture the bandits. Feeling the pressure, The "Wild Bunch" started to split up. With the crew fracturing, Cassidy and Longabaugh left for New York, taking Langabaugh's "lady friend," Etta Place along.

In February 1901, they boarded a British steamship, Herminius, and left for Buenos Aires. From there they rolled out in a new wagon and stopped at a 15,000-acre ranch they bought on the eastern shore of the Rio Blanco near Cholila — pressed against the Andes.

The trio settled in the Lake Region of Patagonia in a small set of cabins.

At first, Butch was at peace and sought to earn an upright living near Cholila. He posted a letter to a friend in Utah, saying:

"… I like this piece of the world so much I think I've settled for good. I have 300 cattle, 1500 sheep and 28 horses. I have two helpers, a delightful four-room home, outbuildings, a horse barn and a chicken coop… the single thing I need is a cook since I am still unpleasantly single and often feel lonely…"

Despite the domesticated tone, there are reasons to believe that Cassidy's period in Argentina was more galvanizing than the stories shared about his adventures in America.

The pair didn't stop robbing and on February 14, 1905, they plundered the Banco de Tarapaca y Argentina in Rio Gallegos, 700 miles south of Cholila. They escaped across the Patagonian steppes with a sack of money -- worth $100,000 (USD) today.

Afraid that the law may have found them, the three auctioned the Cholila ranch on May 1 and went north to San Carlos de Bariloche. Buying three tickets for the ship Condor, they crossed Nahuel Huapi Lake into Chile.

With winter time coming they returned to Argentina on December 19 and looted the Banco de la Nacion in Villa Mercedes — 400 miles west of Buenos Aires. In June 1906, Etta grew tired of life on the run and went back to San Francisco along with Longabaugh who traveled under the moniker James "Santiago" Maxwell. Longabaugh returned, caught up with Butch and in the fall of 1907, the pair went to Santa Cruz, a small frontier town in Bolivia's savannah.

Ironically, they found paid work at the Concordia Tin Mine — protecting the payroll. Honest work wasn't for them and soon, near San Vicente, in Bolivia, their fate took a wrong turn when they were cornered in a cabin by the Bolivian Army.

A soldier was killed when a gun battle broke out. Someone inside screamed, a shot was discharged and the shrieking stopped. One more shot sounded and the soldiers entered. They found both men dead. One shot in the forehead, the other in the temple.

The bodies were buried in an unmarked grave.

Did Butch and Sundance Die in South America?

Some believe that Butch Cassidy survived South America and made his way back to Wild West.

Western chronicler Charles Kelly ended the section "Is Butch Cassidy Dead?" in his 1938 book, "The Outlaw Trail: A History of Butch Cassidy and his Wild Bunch", by noting that if Cassidy "is still living, as these reports insist, it appears exceedingly unusual that he has not turned to Circleville, Utah, to revisit his adored father, Maximillian Parker, who died on July 28, 1938, at the age of 94 years." Kelly is believed to have interviewed Parker's dad, but no transcript of such an interview has ever been found.

The story is under question with some thinking it just a wild exaggeration. Others believe the book was an autobiography written by Cassidy himself.

Regardless, the cabin in the Lake District was his and it is worth a trip. If you happen to be Trelev, go to the coffee shop and restaurant at Hotel Touring Club.

There's an ancient bar and a wagon load of Butch Cassidy memorabilia inside.

Tell ‘em Jerry sent you.

The Cabins Today

Despite being restored in 2007, there isn't much to see. For anyone who grew up watching re-runs about Butch and Sundance and have a love of all things Western, there is the allure of walking into history with these famous robbers.

The restored cabin is 12km from "El Rincon" on Provincial Route 71 as it goes to Leleque.

Lacking American consumerism there is no visitors' center, which means no entrance fee. There's not much to do other than taking in the atmosphere, the remoteness — and conjure up the ghosts of the famous outlaws.

