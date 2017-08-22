BUYER BEWARE: Sciota Village at Big Valley Resort in Stroudsburg, PA

Intentionally Misleading Time-Share Promotion Promises

I could have let my shame for being gullible and “taken” by this bait and switch ruse keep me silent. But then, they’d get away with this duplicity. I prefer to let the world know by sharing the following account of my experience with Sciota Village at Big Valley Resort, my opinion of said experience, and the opinions of other as posted online on various consumer fraud websites.

I received a post card offering two roundtrip airline tickets to anywhere in the continental US, up to a $1000 value and a $100 Visa card for attending a 90 minute to 2 hour time share presentation at Sciota Village at Big Valley Resort in Stroudsburg, PA. I called the phone number and made an appointment.

The day before my Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 visit I received a letter confirming my appointment which stated that my 2 roundtrip airline tickets and $100 visa card “were reserved” for me. On the back of this confirmation letter were the following TERMS AN CONDITIONS:

“You must be over the age of 25, currently gainfully employed on a full time basis and you must be a US citizen. If married, engaged, involved and living together as a couple, both must attend. You are under no obligation to purchase and will receive gifts upon completion of tour. Due to the value of the gifts you must provide 2 forms of identification. This offer is not available to part/ full-time students, and anyone collecting temporary disability and/or unemployed. Children under the age of six (6) are not permitted during the presentation. Recipient will receive a gift certificate for the rewards. The Two Night Casino Stay require [sic] a $99 per person and Airline package require [sic] a $75 fully refundable deposit to the travel agent [emphasis added]. Upgrades available [sic] for an additional fee from travel agent. All taxes, meals, gratuities, incidentals, any fees, fuel surcharge, are not included. Other terms and conditions apply, please see the certificate for details. Prepaid Visa cards are included with the vacation package and must be used together or Dining Card has terms and conditions of participation. Fulfillment is the sole responsibility of the travel agent and Big Valley assumes no responsibility for any verbal representations. People who have visited Sciota Village at Big Valley in the past twenty-four months are ineligible for this offer. A special offer will be made to you only on the day of your actual visit. Only one gift per family, group, auto, or transaction. Gifts of equal or greater value may be substituted are subject to availability or various acts of god. This invitation has no cash value, may not be assigned to another party, and is not available to current members. Once gifts received [sic] they are transferrable.”

So, I hop in my car and drive nearly two hours (each way) and sit through a 90-minute sales pitch that included learning that the woman conducting the presentation was born in the Bronx, has two grown sons, is divorced from her a husband who was employed by UPS and that she briefly taught school after moving to PA. None of which I needed to know.

I was also subjected to hearing a story about a woman who bought a time-share in Aruba and what happened to her after her husband passed away! This was a cautionary tale about the advantages of buying within the US where things were regulated, as opposed to outside US where there are no regulations. Haha. I also heard lots of mumbo jumbo about “inventory” and exchanges and was shown a video of allegedly happy time-share owners. OK.

The big selling point was that when you buy at Sciota Village at Big Valley you become an RCI member for exchanges all over the world. I was shown a big book of all of their many locations you could vacation at.

At last I was excused from this tedium and presented with my “gift certificate.” Here is where things get very interesting. NOW, the TERMS AND CONDITIONS have changed to include the following:

1. You must register the certificate online at www.gorcv.com. No big deal.

2. Within 30 days…”you must return your reservation deposit of $150in the form of a check, Money Order or Cashier’s Check along with the Reservation Deposit Coupon.”

** Note that the “deposit” has doubled from $75 to $150!

3. “….You are required to select 3 travel dates and the first selected date must be at least 45 days advance; subsequent dates must be at least 30 days apart.”

4. “…Prepaid Card expire sin 12 months….“…Flight schedules are at the discretion of the travel provider who will select departure airports in cities where multiple carriers operate.”

And it goes on and on and on with a full page of restrictions not revealed initially, rendering the “gift” you received virtually useless.

I contacted RCI and was promptly told that they are not responsible for the running of individual resorts and basically that they could care less if I was ripped off by one of their member resorts. So much for regulations within the US.

On Monday morning, Aug 22, I called the resort and asked to speak to the manager. I was asked what it was about and I repeated that I wanted to speak to the manager. I was again asked why. I replied that I thought an error had been made when I was there for a presentation on Friday. She said I’d need to speak to the Sales Manager named Liz who was not in and only works on the weekends. I asked for Liz’s last time and was told: “I am not allowed to give out that information.” I explained that the person who gave my presentation was named Liz and only worked on weekends but that she had told me she was an “owners rep” not a manager. I was then told there are two Liz’s and both work only on weekends! What an amazing coincident. I then asked to speak with the general manager or the gen. mgr’s name and was told she was “not allowed to reveal that information” either!

I received a call back from Karen – no last name allowed – Marketing Supervisor. She tried to explain it away by telling me that the $75 deposit is PER PERSON and so the $150 is for two people. I pointed out that the confirmation letter “Terms and Conditions” does not say $75 per person. She argued that in the same sentence it says $99 per person for some Casino trip. When I told her that was unacceptable and that I was filing a complaint with the State’s Attorney General’s office and Consumer Affairs, Bureau of Consumer Protection for the state of Pennsylvania. I also suggested she google my name and verify that I am a prolific Huffington Post blogger who would blog about this if I was not satisfied, and that I was giving them the courtesy of letting them know before I did that and an opportunity to right this “error” . . . she then said she’s have a general manager call me “to explain it to me.” Karen also told me to call the phone number of the gift certificate.

I called that 800 number on the certificate and was told – needless to say – to contact the resort! CRV is only responsible for the terms on the certificate I was given, not a disparity between that and the terms promised.

Google GOCRV and this is what you find:

Negative. Beware Spirit Incentives, GoCRV, or any of the multiple guises under which this company operates. Seller of Travel Registry No. 17213. Their "free" trip offers are a total money grab, classic bait-and-switch.

The second “hit” on Google for CRV is to:

SHAME on Sciota Village for dealing with a known fraudulent promotional company.

I filed a complaint with the BBB and learned that Sciota Village is NOT a member. Again, no surprise.

I have also filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s office for false advertising.

I could have just silently wallowed in my embarrassment for letting myself be duped. But how could I have known? It is this CRV who provides the incentives for Sciota Village that is the rip off and you do not have that name until AFTER you visit and get the fake certificate!

I chose instead to expose them in the hope of saving the next sucker from being taken in by these very questionable sales gimmicks and a business that operates on a first name only basis and is giving out bogus incentives.

How many complaints, I wonder, does it take to stop fraudulent businesses and those who align themselves in business cahoots with them?