By Bringing Joy to Politics, a Mexican Grassroots Movement Consolidates Itself

We often think about politics in a certain way. People in business suits, sitting in fancy leather chairs making backdoor deals amongst themselves, keeping at a distance from the people they govern. They make a couple speeches, we listen passively, and then we cast a vote every couple years. Our participation is passive, rather than active. We have become passive spectators rather than engaged citizens and bought into the illusion of politics as dull, impersonal, and disconnected from the needs of ordinary citizens. One recent event in Mexico sought to change all of this.

La Ocupación was not your typical political conference. This free event, organized in the Mexican city of Guadalajara by grassroots collective Wikipolítica at the end of August, aimed to show a different side to politics than the one we normally see. Part festival, part policy conference, and part interactive think tank, La Ocupación was branded as a “celebration of the possible”, outlining a vision of what politics in a vibrant democracy can and should look like.

Through multiple days of panels, policy debates, participatory sessions, art workshops, musical performances, and stand-up comedy shows, Wikipolítica managed to prove that politics can be fun, politics can be joyous, and politics can be for everyone. A wide range of topics were covered, from feminism to anti-corruption, and even the use of poetry as a tool for activism. Thousands of people from across Mexico, and even some from countries like Brazil and Chile, were in attendance, including many seasoned activists and members of civil society.

In addition, the conference proved to be a pivotal moment for the movement. During an emotional closing ceremony, several chapters of Wikipolítica announced their candidates for the 2018 election. Pedro Kumamoto, the movement’s first elected local congressman and known for having passed comprehensive anti-corruption legislation in his home state and promoted it nationwide, announced he would be running as an independent to represent the State of Jalisco in the Mexican Senate. “They were convinced we were crazy...that our dreams were just utopias. They were sure that everything would remain the same, and that we would continue to do nothing about it. They were wrong”, said Kumamoto at the opening of his speech. “Here we are, doing what they had told us was impossible: taking back politics”.

Kumamoto continued: “The time has come to put an end to cynicism, poverty, inequality, corruption, sexism,..and injustice...We will change everything with joy. With the promise of knowing we are not alone, and with the enthusiasm of knowing that it’s possible...Come what may and no matter what they say or do, we will not let go.”

Joining Kumamoto’s national run are several candidacies for State Legislatures in Yucatán, Mexico City, and Jalisco. Among them is Roberto Castillo, who is running for a seat in Mexico City’s local congress and hopes to challenge the stronghold that real estate developers and corrupt politicians have over the city. Castillo is one of the founding members of Wikipolítica. In his speech, Castillo outlined many of the reasons why ordinary people have become disenfranchised from the political system: “They have pushed us away from politics. They have tried to convince us that democracy only consists of voting every three or six years, and through that...Mexico will magically become the country we’ve always dreamed of. Yet, this is not the case. Every week a new corruption scandal comes to light...showing us the depth of the crisis in which we are living in.”

However, further in his speech, Castillo spoke of the glimmers of hope amongst an apparently bleak political paradigm:

“The establishment and the political class thought we had become immune to tragedy and scandal. But they were wrong. Since 2012, many have given us hope back. Hope emerged with this new politics, and with the coming together of ordinary people who realized we were not alone. We planted dreams, numerous and diverse all across the country. This movement is one of them. For five years, we’ve been finding a path, experimenting, and proving that walls do fall.”

He continued with a stern warning to a corrupt political class who have rejected anti-corruption legislation, have “handed the city over to real estate developers”, and “turned the government into their personal business”: “We will replace you”.

In a world in which fear, hatred, and divisiveness have become tools for rallying people around a cause, events like La Ocupación and movements like Wikipolítica offer a different path. Their growing success in a country ravaged by cynicism and apathy remains a testament to the fact that things do change and walls do fall.