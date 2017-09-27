“Real Sports” host Bryant Gumbel ended his Tuesday show with a powerful message that started with a message of thanks to President Donald Trump.

Gumbel said the president’s “racist, churlish and childish” comments attacking protesting NFL players “energized the social conscience of the modern American athlete.”

“Those of us who have long focused on the intersection on sports and society have often wondered what it would take for today’s athletes to forsake the path of least resistance and actually stand for something,” Gumbel said. “And now we know.”

Gumbel said athletes today have an especially important role to play ― to use their athletic platforms to challenge authority in the pursuit of justice.

Last weekend, Trump called NFL players kneeling during the national anthem “sons of bitches” who should be fired from the league. His comments, which he has continued to double down on, have been met with widespread criticism from players across multiple sports, team owners and fans alike.

“Apathy won’t cut it anymore,” Gumbel said.