Caesar Chukwuma Esq., The Menswear Influencer and Criminal Lawyer

Kofi: Tell me about your upbringing and your journey towards becoming an attorney and entrepreneur? What's your core focus as an attorney? What inspired you the most to become an attorney?

Caesar: My dad is a doctor and my mom is a lawyer. From a young age I always knew I was destined to follow in her path. It's important to do what you love, but it's also equally important to do what you're good at. I'm good at my job. Right now I practice criminal law, but in the future I will expand and include entertainment and personal injury.

Kofi: What has been your most exciting experience as an attorney?

Caesar: Winning my first trial was surreal. At the end of the day, despite how good of a job you did -- or didn't -- it's not up to you, it's up to the jury. So when they return a verdict in your favor, for the first time, it was complete bliss.

Kofi: Are there other ventures outside of law that you are involved in?

Caesar: If business opportunities present themselves, I act. (Can't speak much on this right now because of my current job).

Kofi: You've managed to build a following on Instagram as well with over 100k followers. How did you build that brand while pursuing a law degree?

Caesar: It's important to maintain balance with any and everything you do. I happen to be a social person and for a long time I thought something had to give, either my social life or my legal career. That notion was false. I continued to live my life and in doing so my social following began to increase through posting aesthetically pleasing content and meeting different people with larger followings.

Kofi: Has building your brand on social media brought any added benefits to your career as a lawyer?

Caesar: At this moment, no. As for the future, however, all my followers are potential clients. Clients that I will be able to help and represent.

Kofi: Have a lot of menswear brands approached you for influencer deals? If so, how do you decide what brands to work with?

Caesar: A few have. I don't work with brands I don't believe in. I won't endorse a product I don't like simply because they're paying me. It has to be genuine and this makes the decision relatively simple.

Kofi: Are there any goals in particular you have for your social media?

Caesar: My motto: "I'm trying to inspire a generation with few role models." Too many feel our success is dependent on either entertainment or athletics. This couldn't be further from the truth. It's incumbent upon the people who know better to do better, and be a model for those who are without. If I can inspire by trying to be the best me that I can, then I have done my job. As cliche as it sounds, it really does start with, "You." My goal is to inspire.

Kofi: Oftentimes people believe that you have to be a full time social media influencer to build your following. What advice do you have for career professionals who are trying to build their social media brand?