Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Now Detests Donald Trump, Apologizes For Wearing MAGA Hat

“What he’s doing to our community is absolutely fucking awful,” the 67-year-old transgender former Olympian reportedly told TMZ late Friday night.

Jenner told the outlet that she now “detests” Trump after he announced a ban on transgender people serving in the United States military on July 26.

And she claims she unknowingly wore the hat in order to protect her hair on the way to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

“She rummaged through the 10 hats in her closet and grabbed one without looking at the stitching,” TMZ reported. “She says when she got to the club she threw the hat on the floor of the car, spent an hour or so hitting some balls and left. When she got to the car she grabbed the hat and saw the inscription, and realized what she had done.”

Twitter Caitlyn Jenner photographed wearing a "Make America great again" hat in California.

Jenner explained that she wore the hat home thinking no one would see her. But she accidentally left her purse in a local Starbucks and had to retrieve it before heading home, and a photographer snapped the photo that went viral on Friday.

She has faced scathing criticism from the LGBTQ community for her support for the Republican Party and, until recently, the president.

After Trump tweeted his ban on trans military members, Jenner lashed out at him on Twitter and in a blog post on her website.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

And it appears she won’t be making any more appearances in her controversial “MAGA” hat.

She told TMZ she might sign the hat and auction it off, donating money raised to a pro-trans organization ― or she might “just rip it up or burn it.”