Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel For Jokes About Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner’s transition has been a long journey, and prior to publicly coming out in 2015, she had to deal with scrutiny and ridicule, including from late-night talk show hosts.

Jenner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night to discuss her memoir The Secrets of My Life and talked about concealing her true gender identity before telling her children.

“I slowly went through and told all my children because it had been just hammered all over the media for the longest time,” she said. “In fact, guys like you making some jokes,” directly calling out the comedian.

Kimmel apologized, reasoning that he and comedians such as Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais regularly poked fun at the former Olympian’s appearance because they didn’t realize what was happening. Kimmel noted that he thought Jenner was “just vain.”