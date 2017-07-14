Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Working Behind The Scenes With Trump Administration

While guest hosting “The View” Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner said she’s been working with members of the Trump administration on LGBTQ issues.

The 67-year-old Olympian admitted she’s “been disappointed in a few ways” with President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to his views on the queer community, but believes “it’s a lot of the people around him” who sway his stance.

“I thought that he would be a little bit more outspoken when it came to [LGBTQ] issues,” she said. “The Democrats do a much better just when it comes to [LGBTQ] issues. I know that, I’m not stupid. The Republicans need help, and I’m there to help them.”

In February, Jenner blasted Trump’s decision to reverse federal guidance on anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, calling the move a “disaster.” Shortly afterward, the outspoken Republican told Diane Sawyer, “You mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.”

Jenner told “The View” that she’s met with members of Trump’s cabinet in recent weeks, but didn’t name any names or offer specifics. She confirmed, however, that she’d be meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday after “The View” taping wrapped. “We have our problems here and our issues here, but if you look on an international basis ... they’d chop my head off in some countries,” she said.

One person who’s not taken Jenner up on her offer is Trump himself. “He’s kind of been busy lately,” she explained. “I understand that.”