California and China Strike Climate Agreement

By Youngjin Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Youngjin is a student of International Affairs at the Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on July 18, 2017.

California Governor Jerry Brown and the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology signed a climate agreement in collaboration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions early in June. Governor Brown’s weeklong trip to China focused on promoting clean energy and meeting with Chinese forerunners in fighting climate change. Prior to reaching a deal with the Ministry of Science and Technology, Governor Brown signed regional climate pacts in Sichuan and Jiangsu Provinces. The bilateral collaboration between California and China marks continued US state-level involvement and the Chinese proactive role as a leader in environmental sustainability.

California, the largest US state economy and the sixth-largest economy in the world, is at the forefront of the clean energy sector in the United States. Boasting many laws dedicated to clean energy, California creates jobs in clean and renewable energy at double the average rate for the industry. Governor Brown plans to implement new environmental initiatives with ambitious goals for the coming decade, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below the 1990 levels and limiting petroleum use in vehicles by 50%.