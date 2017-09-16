California Close To Banning Pet Shop Sales Of Non-Rescue Cats, Dogs And Rabbits

California will become the first state to ban pet stores from selling cats, dogs or rabbits that don’t come from a shelter or rescue group if Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signs the bill sent to him this week.

The governor has until Oct. 15 to sign the bill into law or veto it, the Bee notes. Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for Brown, declined to comment to The Associated Press on whether he plans to sign it.

Under the legislation, pet store owners that still wished to sell cats, dogs or rabbits would have to work with local animal shelters and rescue groups to do so.

Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images These two Shih Tzus were rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the Toronto Humane Society in 2013.

Additionally, the legislation would promote the adoption of pets from animal shelters. Last year, an estimated 1.5 million companion animals were euthanized in shelters in the United States, according to ASPCA data.

Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, pointed out that the measure could also save taxpayer money.

“California taxpayers spend over a quarter of a billion dollars every year to house homeless animals,” Weitzman said in an ASPCA press release sent to HuffPost. The money aside, he added that the legislation’s chief value is that “it eliminates a main source of sales for inhumane commercial breeders.”

Opponents of the bill argue that it would limit consumer access to popular breeds of animals found less often in shelters. They also note that the genetic and medical history of animals in shelters is not always known.

“Pet stores represent a well-regulated and reliable source for responsibly raised animals, often breeds which are not readily available nearby,” Mike Bober, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, told the San Diego Tribune.

However, the proposed law would only affect pet stores, meaning that people wishing to purchase an animal directly from a private breeder could still do so.

According to the ASPCA, more than 230 cities, towns and counties in the United States have similar laws.