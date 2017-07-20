California Polling Reveals Surprising Results

In May, the Grassroots Professional Network, a non-profit dedicated to advancing best practices in advocacy hosted the 1st Western Advocacy Symposium focusing on the issues of technology and entertainment in the context of public policy, communications, and government relations. At the forum hosted, in downtown Los Angeles, Adam Probolsky of Probolsky Research, a firm that specializes in opinion research on behalf of corporate, government, non-profit and special interest clients presented original survey research on California voters.

The survey research involved topics such as self-driving cars, drones, music festivals, and how Californians express their opinions through types of advocacy. The findings of the survey of the most nation’s populous state provide an interesting take on public policy issues that are grappling the country.

Autonomous Vehicles

For instance, even though nearly every major car manufacturer has a self-driving car in development, 64.9% of respondent have no interest in self-driving cars and prefer to drive themselves manually. It will be interesting to see if this percentage holds true with the proliferation of the availability of autonomous vehicles and the development of the legislative and regulatory framework around them. Earlier this month 14 pieces of draft legislation were introduced that would give the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the power to increase the number of self-driving cars on public roads and preempt the current patchwork of state laws regarding the enforcement of autonomous driving.

Drones

The results of the California survey also indicate that 51.4% of respondents say that drones will not improve their lives now or in the future. Drones being described as unmanned aircraft that can navigate autonomously or guided by a remote. This statistic is surprising considering global drone sales have risen both for commercial and personal use and are expanding in sectors such as agriculture rapidly. The economic impact of drones in the United States is also expected to continually grow in the years to come.

Music Festivals

With the popularity of major music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach taking place in California survey respondents were asked about their opinion of the festivals in the context of tourism, economic output, public safety, and health. 70.8% of those sampled agree that large multi-day music festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach improve tourism and the local economy of nearby communities. 58.1% disagree that those festivals present public health and safety risks to participants and nearby communities. As music festivals continue to expand and attract more people organizers will have to grapple with the health and public safety concerns with these large-scale events and sometimes even the public backlash. However, at this time the representative sample of Californians believe that the benefits outweigh the costs.

Civic Engagement

Interestingly enough if respondent felt strongly about an issue impacting their community 64.7% indicated that they would attend a public meeting, 61.4% indicated that they would call or email an elected official, 56.2% would sign an online petition, 47% would contribute money to an organization working for change, and 40.6% would post messages on social media. Respondents could make multiple selections of engagement type to exert their activism.

Conclusion

The Western Advocacy Symposium research provides an interesting snapshot of national issues with important state and local implications. The Grassroots Professional Network will be conducting research on engagement, trade, energy, and finance later in 2017 at the Lone Star Advocacy Symposium in Dallas, Texas.

Survey Methodology

From Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, 2017 Probolsky Research conducted a live-interviewer telephone survey of California voters.

A total of 1,000 voters were surveyed. A survey of this size yields a margin of error of +/- 3.2% with a confidence level of 95%. Interviews were conducted with respondents on both landline and mobile phones (31%) and were offered in English and Spanish (10.1%) languages.

From Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 6, 2017 Probolsky Research also conducted an online poll of 1,000 adult Californians concerning their sentiments involving music festivals in California.