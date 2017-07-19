Thousands Flee As California Wildfire Doubles At Unprecedented Rate

A major fire west of Yosemite National Park nearly doubled in size since Tuesday, forcing thousands of evacuations in what’s shaping up to be an overwhelming fire season for California.

The Detwiler Fire in California’s Mariposa County has swelled to more than 45,000, nearly twice the size of the 25,000 acres it covered early Tuesday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire, also known as Cal Fire, said Wednesday morning.

JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images Firefighters monitor flames on the side of a road as the Detwiler fire rages on near the town of Mariposa, California on July 18.

The blaze, which ignited on Sunday, has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate their homes, destroyed eight structures and required the deployment of more than 2,000 fire personnel. It remains just seven percent contained.

“We’re not expecting an end until about Aug. 5,” Cal Fire Captain Koby Johns, told the local ABC News affiliate.

“Those are just projections, but it tells a little bit of a story, and that story is, this fire is outpacing us at this point,” he continued, pointing to wind and hot, dry weather fueling the blaze.

“It’s unprecedented for these parts as far as how fast this is going,” he said.

Satellite images from the National Weather Service showed massive smoke clouds from the fire blowing across state lines into Nevada.

Smoke from the Detwiler Fire drifts northeastward in this Fire Temperature & Geocolor loop from #GOES16! More info @ https://t.co/AsBfKVi3Ca pic.twitter.com/hUjUn3aGTN — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 19, 2017

The fire was inching close to electrical lines that power Yosemite, officials said, but the park remained open on Wednesday.

It’s one of more than a dozen major wildfires that have scorched California in recent weeks. As of Monday, local and federal firefighters were battling 17 large ones in the state, Cal Fire public information officer Scott McLean said.

Between the start of the year and July 9, wildfires under Cal Fire’s jurisdiction have burned more than twice as many acres as they did in that same time period last year. Similarly, more than 4.4 million acres have burned nationally since the start of the year, compared to 2.7 million during that range of 2016.

JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images Detwiler fire evacuees who declined to give their names react to their situation while camping at a Red Cross evacuation center in Oakhurst, California on July 19.

Record winter rains followed by record summer heat have contributed excess dry brush and fuel for fires, experts say. That wildfire-friendly pattern is expected to continued as climate change exacerbates extreme weather conditions.