Last weekend, California passed its ‘sanctuary state’ bill, which extends protection to undocumented immigrants across the state from the Trump administration’s accelerated efforts to deport them. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to pull federal funds from cities and counties for noncompliance.

Yesterday, the author of the bill, California Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León spoke at the Center for American Progress on a panel entitled “Immigrants Are Welcome Here: State and Local Actions During the Trump Era.”