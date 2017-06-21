California Women Dressed Up As Handmaids To Protest GOP Rep's Anti-Woman Views

For at least the second time this week, women have dressed up as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, to protest far-right legislation. The most recent group to do so included local activists from Northern California who attended republican representative Tom McClintock’s (R-Ca.) Town Hall on Monday in Jackson.

Atwood’s now eerily-relevant novel picked up steam post-election when its TV adaptation was released on Hulu. People are drawing parallels between the plot, in which women are at the complete mercy of a patriarchal authoritarian state, and the Trump administration. Women started wearing the red handmaid robes and white bonnets in March, when a small group of women showed up at the Texas Senate to protest anti-abortion legislation.

The women who staged the silent handmaids protest this time were from Foothills Rising. One member, Roza Calderon, told HuffPost that there were “about a dozen Handmaids, ages 12 to 70” representing Amador, Calaveras, Alpine, El Dorado, and Placer Counties.

“We wanted the Congressman to hear our voices because of the attacks on women that he supports and the creeping authoritarianism that he supports,” Calderon told HuffPost. Calderon will be running against McClintock for the District 4 seat in 2018.

Foothills Rising also handed out fliers to the 400 or so attendees on Monday. The flier included details about why members chose to dress up as handmaids.

“Drawing language from the book and [Hulu] series, we are here to reach Commander McClintock. Like the leaders from Gilead, Commander McClintock supports a movement that promises to rob us of our freedom and steal our adulthood, citizenship, and dignity as women,” the flier reads.

Members of local activist group Foothills Rising stand before Rep. Tom McClintock in silent protest at a Monday Town Hall.