California’s Central Coast Under the Hunter’s Moon

Beyond the charismatic radiance of the Pacific Coast Highway, underneath the pristine sheen of America’s western shore lies a moody temptress, one with such natural beauty and charm, that even in its darkest hour, transforms into one of the most stunning views and landscapes on Earth.

A popular and historic road trip, the 400-mile drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles via US Hwy 1 is famous for its magnificent vistas, a natural advantage that has captured the minds and hearts of travelers from around the world. Tourists annually flock to California for their chance to rent convertibles, cruise with the top down, and gaze at the endless sea, the Pacific Ocean resembling the world’s largest infinity pool.

But as it turns out, even under the thickest coverage and darkest clouds, California’s Central Coast is still a natural wonder. Under the Hunter’s Moon, the ocean is barely visible, but from the earth, other unusual gems present themselves, only to those who take this unexpected journey.

With the rain falling from the sky, precipitation storming down, heavily, the drive from San Francisco to Monterey can be abbreviated, foregoing “the 1” through Pescadero, re-routing directly to the setting of John Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row” via US-101 and CA-156.

It’s south of Monterey where the hidden treasures of the PCH begin to appear, closer to Big Sur, one of America’s most isolated and mesmerizing locales.

Cut off from the modern conventions of cellphone service and outside interference, Big Sur is, and remains, a true escape for those looking to disappear and go off the grid. With campgrounds available at the Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, thankfully, has limited lodgings, but caters to every class of tourist, with accommodations ranging from charming (Glen Oaks) and historic (Deetjen’s Inn), to family-friendly (Big Sur Lodge) and extreme luxury (Post Ranch Inn).

The big draw in town is Pfeiffer State Park, where the views are tremendous, from the grandiose redwoods, to the shoreline. There’s also the purple sands of Pfeiffer State Beach, but on this day, the hikes, trails, and shores remain in the rear-view mirror, opting instead for lunch at the decidedly upscale Sierra Mar, where chef Elizabeth Murray prepares dishes that are both refined in flavor and exquisite in presentation.

With the clouds covering the restaurant’s normally breathtaking view, it’s the steak in a carrot and pumpkin puree that steals the show; the flavor so subtle and immense at the same time that the senses of smell and taste overtake sight. Even without the world-class vista that makes Sierra Mar a one-of-a-kind gem, the food delivers, and soon it’s back on the road.

But first, a pack of wild turkeys present themselves as the early bird scavengers of this Hunter’s Moon harvest.

Foraging for earthworms, assorted insects, and bugs, this family of turkeys are just the first of many species that come out to play during the Hunter’s Moon. With the soil moist and damp, food is more prevalent and abundant; it’s feasting time for the local wildlife, and they pay no attention to human distractions or technological and mechanical interference. The result is a slow crawl in the Chevy Cruze, smoothly riding the break for half a mile so as not to disrupt nature at work.

And once the turkeys have dispersed past the shoulder, deep into the woods, to consume and collect to their heart’s content, it’s back up to cruising speed, although the constant twists and turns in the road, coupled with the slick pavement and drizzle from the skies, keeps the pace below the posted limit -- there’s nothing wrong with taking some time to enjoy this rare and undervalued beauty anyway.

Safety is of the utmost importance on this most scenic of routes. A grueling and seemingly endless series of ascents and declines is paired with switchbacks on the steepest of terrain. For the driver, concentration can not be broken, but for the passenger, well the passenger can see all the wonders of the earth, although the Pacific, to the right on this southbound expedition, remains hidden under a thick coverage of stratus clouds and fog.

Stopping briefly to stretch the legs and take in the misty ocean scent near Ragged Point, the road trip continues, slowly. And with another break necessary to regroup and collect energy for the homestretch, a visit to Piedras Blancas, a beachside marine reserve, becomes a logical resting point.

Walking along the manicured path and wood-planked trail, hares and various critters race freely across the graded hill that leads towards the sand. But this is no beach for humans, as hundreds, perhaps thousands, of elephant seals rest on the shore, scooting along the sand on their stomachs, collectivizing in packs for warmth.

This is a safe haven for elephant seals, who birth their young and feed them to maturity on the beach each and every January. Outside of the reproductive cycle, elephant seals still opt to occupy Piedras Blancas -- this is their turf, but visitors are welcome any time, especially with constant fallout from the nearby Hearst Castle, one of California’s most popular tourist destinations.

At first glance, it’s impossible not to become enamored by the elephant seals, so chubby and blubberous, communicating with each other using a series of constant belches. Fifteen minutes later, however, the accumulated smell of tons of seal flesh in the air is a swift reminder to return to the road and continue on towards Los Angeles.

Having traveled this road many times, it’s easy to skip the Hearst Castle today, but for those who’ve never visited the tremendously opulent abode of the late publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, it’s an essential attraction. Just make sure to reserve tickets online, as space is limited and never guaranteed for walk-up guests.

Continuing past Hearst Castle Road, the sun begin to set, and it becomes a race to reach Cayucos and Morro Bay, where the PCH spills into US-101 near San Luis Obispo, before dusk. But again, the Hunter’s Moon offers gifts and treasures normally invisible to the human eye, and on this day, it’s a pack of six wild zebras, first racing, then mating, on the eastern side of the road that coerces a u-turn for a better view.

Part of roughly 100 wild zebras that live freely near San Simeon, these six are the descendents of former zoo animals that were released from captivity just before the second world war, when the Hearst family began to experience financial difficulties.

Able to naturally thrive in the temperate climate of California, the zebras have flourished for the better part of a century; on this day, they are putting on a private show, gallivanting and prancing around. When standing in a pack, these zebras possess a natural camouflage that blends in with the beige undertones of the trampled grasslands (their stripes are more brown than black). And although they’re difficult to spot and easy to miss, they made their presence known today — most certainly it’s because of the Hunter’s Moon.

Taking in the show for a few minutes, the time has come to bust another u-ey and continue the drive south, towards LA, as it’s best to stay off Hwy. 1 after dark.

And reaching San Luis Obispo just after the sun is fully set, it’s time for another requisite stop, this time at the Madonna Inn, for some food (and cup of coffee) at the absurdly decorated Gold Rush Steak House. Much like the rooms at the Madonna Inn, Gold Rush has a lavish and wild decor, where high-back booths and outrageous chandeliers are complemented by pink velveteen wallpaper and floral-print carpeting.

On most any other day, it’s worth the overnight stay in one of the hotel’s one-of-a-kind rooms and suites. Unfortunately, a sleepover is out of the cards this time around, but having stayed here before, it’s an excellent weekend getaway for couples. It also happens to be quite popular with the bachelorette party circuit, so take that for what it’s worth. Just remember, the folks at the Madonna Inn never guarantee your first choice of room type, so provide the reservation staff with a few options, and honestly, all the lodgings are quite spectacular, comfortable, and relaxing.

Belly now full of steak and coffee, it’s back on the road for the final jaunt to Los Angeles. Two hundred miles remain, but the open highway allows for maximum speeds; signs reading Pismo Beach, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara are a complete blur during the race through Ventura County. Now deep in the San Fernando Valley, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Calabasas blend into Chatsworth, Reseda, Tarzana, and Encino, before finally approaching Hollywood, and then downtown Los Angeles.

It’s an exhausting, yet marvelous, trip, and perhaps more than anyone should take on in just one day. The excursion could easily be broken up into three legs, with overnights in Big Sur and San Luis Obispo (or Santa Barbara) serving as the logical stops. However, on this day, under the Hunter’s Moon, nature continuously presented itself in a way that is rarely seen. And with the iconic vistas of the Pacific Ocean hidden by the thickest of coverage, the eye focuses on the underlying beauty, the rarely viewed miracles that can only be seen once a year, during the second full moon following the autumnal equinox.

