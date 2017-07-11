"Caliphornia Nightmare" ISIS After the Fall of Mosul & Raqqa

With the liberation of the ISIS caliphate capital of Mosul and the impending fall of its western Syria bastion of Raqqa, ISIS, at least insofar as an asymmetrical military power, is a spent force, or is it?

Mosul’s fall has come at a terrible cost to Iraq. The city is virtually destroyed. Over 900,000 of its citizens have been forcibly uprooted. Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured in the nine month seige. An Iraqi commander stated “the battle for Stalingrad was a cakewalk compared to Mosul.”

Although Mosul may be soon free of its terrorists, ISIS still controls vast swaths of Iraq’s Anbar Province, from the town of Tal Afar northwest of Mosul south to Rawa – thousands of square miles still to be liberated.

Worse, the whereabouts of many ISIS commanders and key “second generation” strategists indoctrinated during the three year occupation of Mosul, including its so-called “Caliph” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, are unknown.

Russia boasted that it killed al Baghdadi in an airstrike against Raqqa on May 28th, but that report has not been confirmed by western sources. Coincidentally today, however, the highly-reputable independent Syrian Observatory for Human Rights issued an email confirming al Baghdadi’s death. If the information turns out to be accurate that is icing on the dessert in honor of Mosul’s liberation.

ISIS media, however, has remained mum.

By leaving unanswered whether he indeed was killed, ISIS, may desire to perpetuate the myth that its caliph al Baghdadi may be on the lamb in what could be described as ISIS's "third capital", namely the desert hideouts currently controlled by the group on the two sides of the Syrian and Iraqi borders. ISIS calls this area Wilayat al-Furat , or "Euphrates Province", which mainly comprises the Iraqi town of al-Qaim and the Syrian town of Albu Kamal. Maintaining the myth of the Caliph’s worldly existence at a time that the caliphate is disintegrating may be essential for ISIS in the weeks ahead.

Anyone who counts ISIS or its franchise wilayats down for the count underestimates its resiliency.

Even as its so-called caliphate shrinks inside Iraq and Syria ISIS on line rightfully boasts that it still controls 35 wilayats (or provinces) across the greater Middle East into Afghanistan. This venomous list of ISIS wilayats represents eight IS franchises from Algeria to Yemen into Afghanistan, as well as into Sub-Saharan Africa and Somalia.

In virtually every nook and cranny of ungoverned territory in the Middle East there are ISIS operatives or wannabee cells prepared to swear allegiance to ISIS even if the caliphate in Iraq and Syria is destroyed.

On Israel’s increasingly fortified southern border the ISIS Wilayat of Sinai is an ungoverned staging area for a growing number of ISIS attacks against Egyptian military and savage terror against Egypt’s beleaguered Coptic Christian community.

In war-torn Yemen, ISIS and Al Qaeda are competing for a new generation of raw recruits where Navy SEALS are mounting raids against Al Qaeda and ISIS on an increasingly urgent and almost round-the-clock basis to thwart mounting terrorist planning against targets in Europe and the U.S.

After Syria and Iraq, Libya remains the most lethal ISIS wilayat in the terrorist-wracked region.

Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, head of the Pentagon’s Africa Command, told a Senate panel in May that after their expulsion from Surt, ISIS forces were regrouping again in southern Libya. Recall that a Libyan-UK "network" linked to the Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, included his father, brother and a raft of other Libyans plotting terrorist attacks in Europe.

ISIS control and consolidation of its post Mosul/Raqqa command structures throughout the remaining Middle East/Sub Saharan/Afghan ISIS wilayats will depend on three principal factors:

1. The post-caliphate survival and cohesion of its remaining first generation leadership.

2. The pre-planned transition to the next post-Mosul/Raqqa ISIS 2.0 commanders who had long fled Raqqa and Mosul for ISIS’s other wilayats to continue on to wage the battle for the remaining spokes of the once centralized, but now decapitated caliphate.

3. The U.S.-led coalition’s ability, along with more robust Sunni Arab ground forces, to prevent ISIS from consolidating control by its far-flung and still caliphate-fleeing terrorists in these failed states and regions, and keep ISIS off guard and on the defensive.

ISIS leaders planned months in advance for its days of reckoning in Mosul and Raqqa. The dramatic uptick in successful and the unreported interdicted terrorist attacks in France and the UK is testament to its first generation commanders’ determination to transform its battlefield losses into a full-fledged global terrorist network, the goal being to become more like Al Qaeda, if not subsume Al Qaeda within it.

Indeed, the stage was set for the post-caliphate era when its former spokesman – Abu Muhammad Al Adani declared that territorial control is no longer the main metric to judge the future of ISIS. Rather, he forewarned, ISIS will retreat into the desert and the mujahedeen will leave behind sleeper cells which will kill, inflict pain, drain and torment its enemies; confuse their ranks, and exhaust their police, army and security apparatus.

Earthly necessity is the mother of invention — even for jihadist ISIS

The battle royal for which rival organization emerges as the dominant global radical Islamist terrorist network is on. As that struggle enters the post-caliphate phase, the contest for adherents will be played out on a global scale.

The playbook as to which terror organization can mastermind the most lethal global attacks and garner the most pledges of allegiance — whether from Abu Sayyef in the Philippines, a resurgent Taliban, or from Chechen and other Muslim terrorists in the Caucus Mountain region of southern Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — will determine the future direction of radical Islamist ideology and its jihadi objectives.

Masterminding the first terrorist attack on Shiite Iran a few weeks ago was an opening salvo by ISIS in this deadly terrorist “game of thrones.”

On June 6, ISIS terrorists stormed the heart of Shiite Iran by attacking its parliament and the tomb of the Ayatollah Khomeini, killing 12 and wounding 46. Iran conveniently blamed the Saudis and the U.S. for the attack, but subsequently fired a volley of missiles at ISIS training camps in Syria. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, directed as much symbolically against Al Qaeda (which for years had coddled up to the infidel Shiite Iranians), as a signal to the world that despite its impending defeat in Mosul, ISIS would take the battle into new and unprecedented sectarian anti-Shiite territory.

That is one HUGE reason why it is so essential to break the back of ISIS in Libya, Yemen, and on social media before it is able to consolidate itself. If Americans only knew how little American social media companies — especially YouTube and its parent, Google — are cooperating in the on-line anti-extremist battle against ISIS they would be marching with pitchforks down Silicon Valley’s main drag and demand the scalps of YouTube’s and Google’s management. YouTube remains the abettor-in-chief of on-line radical Islamist recruitment, incitement, and the propagation of hate and extremism in spite of European fines, ad revenue boycotts, and appeals to clean up its act..

Recall what a stupendous stroke of barbarically bad strategy Al Baghdadi committed by ordering his blood-thirsty denizens to seize western hostages and decapitate them for western media, as well as enslaving defenseless Yazidi and other Iraqi minorities, after he proclaimed the caliphate from Mosul’s Al Nuri mosque in 2014.

Had ISIS maintained control of its terrorist hubris and concentrated on consolidating its cross-border caliphate, President Obama’s declaration that ISIS was a mere “Jayvee Squad” would have been the poster slogan for U.S. indifference to the caliphate’s growing regional threat and would have enabled ISIS to truly consolidate its territorial and military might without a coalition-inducing premature demise. Those brazen acts of miscalculation by al Baghdadi ironically backfired on ISIS -- provoking a very reluctant Obama Administration into an uber-late and hamstrung ground offensive against the ISIS caliphate.

For all of the criticism leveled at President Trump, his decision to end the Obama Administration’s micro-interference in military operations against ISIS is commendable and has proven to be just what the doctor ordered.

In fact, the Trump Administration has skillfully kept U.S. boots on the ground to a minimum while enabling local Kurdish, Iraqi and other Sunni allies to take the lead on the ground supported by U.S. training and air support. There have been only five Americans killed so far since the Pentagon fine-tuned its accelerated anti-caliphate operations driven by Arab,not American, boots on the ground — that is five too many courageous Americans lost against ISIS. But in view of the magnitude of the burden the Trump Administrated inherited that is no small feat. All the more so given the hollow boasts of former Secretary of State John Kerry that he had cobbled together a grand international coalition against ISIS – which proved, as Kerry’s many other assertions while Secretary, to be a desert mirage.

No one really knows if Obama had had his way what would have become of the caliphate had it kept to itself in the desolate reaches of the Syrian-Iraqi desert. Would ISIS have used its strengthening caliphate to declare its version of a global Jihad, or quietly chop off more and more wilayats bit by bit across the Middle East outside the zones of interest of Europe and the U.S.? One thing is for certain: that is now irrelevant. The United States and its European and Sunni Arab allies now have to deal with the consequences of al Baghdadi’s terrorist hubris as a territorially-defeated ISIS morphs into a great global threat.

Formulating an effective containment policy against ISIS will be a herculean enterprise given the complexities of a disintegrating, sectarian-riven Middle East. A sustained military engagement fronted by Sunni Arab ground forces will have to be matched by a comparable diplomatic strategy -- all buttressed by a globally fortified, well financed reconstruction plan to prevent the ISIS cancer from regaining lost willayats – and that task must begin immediately in Iraq.

No one has produced such a plan…yet. The Trump Administration has hamstrung itself in this critical task by failing to fill agency vacancies essential to producing the very plan the President needs now more than ever to sustain the anti-ISIS momentum he authorized.