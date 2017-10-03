Call a Spade a Spade: Stephen Paddock Was A Terrorist

I was just settling down to bed when I got a twitter alert from one of my favorite YouTubers. I clicked it thinking, “oh it’s probably not that bad,” because, y’know, as an American I’ve been desensitized to the point where I have a scale of whether a mass shooting is “that bad” or not.

Guys I'm fine. Was on the other side of town when the mass shooting at Mandalay Bay happen 🙏🏽 — HARTBEAT (@iHartbeat) October 2, 2017

I went into my Twitter moments and saw that the shooting in Mandalay Bay was still a developing story. There were only 2 deaths so far. I said a silent prayer for those two people’s families and went to bed.

I remember groggily checking my phone again at 4am and seeing the number had risen to 20. I fell back asleep.

When my alarm went off at 7am, I did my usual push alert scour. The top one was a HuffPost alert saying that over 50 people were dead and hundreds were wounded. Holy shit it was “that bad.”

Of course I got lost in the endless tweets and found myself falling into the, albeit true, but cynical hole of “this is gonna be another shooting where we’ll cry for two weeks and demand gun control reforms and then forget about it and act surprised the next time a place gets shot up.” I mean coming from a kid whose political emergence started with the Sandy Hook shootings, my views on the government and its willingness to make reforms is dismal at best.

The gun control debate was over after America saw Sandy Hook and decided they could stomach it. Waste your breath if you want to. — 最高 (@MalePocahontas) October 2, 2017

But as I’ve aged and become more bitter and more contemptuous towards this god forsaken country, I’ve come to the realization that our mass shooting problems do not just lie in correcting gun control and creating more reforms. Our issues are more deep set and institutional.

In places like Paris and Manchester, we tend to fall into orientalism and the foreign effect. The foreign effect being “oh well the shootings weren’t on our homelands and the orientalism being “the shooters were from the far away Islamic lands” or whatever right-winged bullshit euphemism for “evil brown people.”

But what the fuck does America do when the shooting is in our homeland and the shooter is our sweet, lonesome white boy?

We call him a lone wolf who was deranged. We make up excuse after excuse. We act surprised that he could do such a thing. We ignore every sign that points to the person committing the crime. It walks like a duck, acts like a duck, and looks like a duck. And yet we still call the damn thing a chicken.

Call a spade a spade - Stephen Paddock was a terrorist.

Stephen Paddock was a terrorist.

Stephen Paddock was a terrorist.

White ✅

Male ✅

Isn’t gonna be called a terrorist ✅



He fits it perfectly if you ask me. https://t.co/7yhWUoZbK7 — DeGeneres King 🤴🏾 (@AllHailKingMark) October 2, 2017

I will keep repeating this line until Trump and whatever white sympathizers get it through their thick skulls that Stephen Paddock was a terrorist and what he did was an act of terror.

It was an act of terror in the same way that the Sandy Hook shooter was a terrorist, in the same way that the Charleston shooter was a terrorist and in the same way that the Orlando shooter was a terrorist.

Gun control reform is a vital but small step in fixing a larger, more institutional issue. Part of our issue lies in who we see as “bad people” and who we see as “bad decision-makers.” Omar Mateen was a terrorist but Dylann Roof was a kid on a bad route.

But the only difference I see in these pictures is skin color.

When we as a country, as an institution, can take a step back and realize that a brown person does not a terrorist make and that terrorists come in all creeds and colors, we can then take a large step in preventing further tragedies like this. It makes no sense that our last historic mass shooting was just a year ago.