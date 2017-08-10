Call for a new global plan to defeat meningitis by 2030

The latest data available (2015) suggests there were approximately 380,000 deaths caused by meningitis that year around the world. Over one million people were affected, and meningitis/sepsis was the third biggest killer of babies under one month old.

2015 also saw an epidemic in several countries in Africa of a type of meningitis that had not been recorded in that region since the 1970’s. In 2016, Ghana experienced the largest outbreak of pneumococcal meningitis ever seen. In 2017, Nigeria has had a significant outbreak with over 1,000 people dying in just a few months.

In recent years the UK has seen a rapid rise in a new deadly strain of meningitis that travelled from South America.

So what is being done about this worrying picture?

We know that meningitis and septicaemia are complex diseases with many different forms that do not respect country borders. The disease travels around the world and it strikes without warning.

To address the next stage of challenges in tackling the disease, and to build on the success of projects like MenAfriVac which has vaccinated 280 million people against meningitis over the last ten years, in May 2017 MRF called together over 50 global experts for a three-day meeting organised by Wilton Park.

Scientists, researchers, health practitioners, the private sector and vaccine manufacturers joined forces with civil society, policy makers and the World Health Organization (WHO) to start to thrash out the basis for a new plan. A plan to defeat meningitis by 2030 in support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hearing the call from the meeting, WHO representatives confirmed that they will put meningitis high on the global agenda and coordinate progress in five areas. They will focus on eliminating epidemic meningitis from the meningitis belt and examine the potential for a more global agenda as identified by the meeting. Specifically their work will focus on:

· Ensuring long-term protection against MenA for the entire at-risk population in the meningitis belt, building on the success of recent vaccination campaigns.

· Improving outbreak response and control of meningococcal epidemics in the meningitis belt, as well as management of patients and survivors.

· Enhancing disease surveillance in the meningitis belt.

· Promoting development and public health use of affordable vaccines that tackle different causes of meningitis in the meningitis belt.

· Calling for meningitis expertise to address globally the many different causes of meningitis around the world.