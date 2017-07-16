Call Them Whopper & Whopper Jr.

It turns out that the “Nothing Burger” that the Trumps, members of the administration, and their accomplices at Fox News and alt-right media have been calling the Russian collusion story is a very large Something Burger.

It looks like “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun,” with the special sauce being Russian dressing.

But let’s all start calling the president* and his eldest son by appropriate burger names for the extraordinary liars that they are: “Whopper” and “Whopper Jr.”