Calling All Feta Fans! 7 Crazy-Good Recipes With Feta Cheese

Think feta cheese is just for salads? Think again. The creamy, tangy cheese adds delicious flavor to many different recipes — and can even take center stage as it’s own dish.
This is an American riff on htipiti, the salty, tangy feta spread that’s typically served as part of a Mediterranean mezze. Serve it with sliced vegetables and toasted pita wedges, or do as I do and just eat it with a spoon. GET THE RECIPE
So simple and so good — this grilled asparagus and feta salad is the kind of dish that makes you wonder if you might possibly be a very happy vegetarian. Don’t forget a good bread for mopping up the lemon-scented olive oil. GET THE RECIPE
The word fritter usually conjures up something heavy and deep-fried, but these zucchini pancakes are as light and delicate as can be. I like them best as a light vegetarian meal or mezze, but they’re also delicious as a side to any Mediterranean-style fish, chicken or lamb dish. GET THE RECIPE
Need an impressive dish to bring to party? This colorful salad of sweet, smoky bell peppers, feta, pine nuts, basil, and olives not only tastes great, it looks gorgeous on a platter and can be made ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE
Made almost entirely from pantry and freezer staples, this dish of shrimp baked in a Greek-spiced tomato sauce is one of my go-to meals when I have to hit the kitchen running. GET THE RECIPE
Raw zucchini is wonderful when sliced very thin, carpaccio-thin. In this recipe it’s topped with feta, dill, and walnuts for a Greek spin, but it would be equally delicious with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil, and pine nuts. GET THE RECIPE
Transform an ordinary block of feta into an addictive and flavorful spread with burst cherry tomatoes, capers, and a flash under the broiler. Serve with a crusty baguette and a bottle of chilled rose and you’ve got the perfect light summer supper. GET THE RECIPE
