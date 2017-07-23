Calling All Feta Fans! 7 Crazy-Good Recipes With Feta Cheese

Think feta cheese is just for salads? Think again. The creamy, tangy cheese adds delicious flavor to many different recipes — and can even take center stage as it’s own dish.

This is an American riff on htipiti, the salty, tangy feta spread that’s typically served as part of a Mediterranean mezze. Serve it with sliced vegetables and toasted pita wedges, or do as I do and just eat it with a spoon. GET THE RECIPE

So simple and so good — this grilled asparagus and feta salad is the kind of dish that makes you wonder if you might possibly be a very happy vegetarian. Don’t forget a good bread for mopping up the lemon-scented olive oil. GET THE RECIPE

The word fritter usually conjures up something heavy and deep-fried, but these zucchini pancakes are as light and delicate as can be. I like them best as a light vegetarian meal or mezze, but they’re also delicious as a side to any Mediterranean-style fish, chicken or lamb dish. GET THE RECIPE

Need an impressive dish to bring to party? This colorful salad of sweet, smoky bell peppers, feta, pine nuts, basil, and olives not only tastes great, it looks gorgeous on a platter and can be made ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

Made almost entirely from pantry and freezer staples, this dish of shrimp baked in a Greek-spiced tomato sauce is one of my go-to meals when I have to hit the kitchen running. GET THE RECIPE

Raw zucchini is wonderful when sliced very thin, carpaccio-thin. In this recipe it’s topped with feta, dill, and walnuts for a Greek spin, but it would be equally delicious with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil, and pine nuts. GET THE RECIPE