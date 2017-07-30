Calling Elon Musk - Get Mark Zuckerberg on board with this

Elon Musk has continued to speak of the dangers of AI if it is unregulated and also stated that Mark Zuckerberg’s understanding of AI is limited.

Not to be too sycophantic regarding Musk, but I see him as the leading visionary in the world because he has three qualities that neither Zuckerberg nor Bezos possess.

Musk is brilliant, smart and wise.

Brilliant means being able to turn nothing into something. He demonstrates that by being able to envision a future beyond what others see. Zuckerberg and Bezos are very bright, but may not be brilliant. By nature, they don’t think disruptively although their companies can create disruptive products and services. Instead they see iteratively, but are better at that than nearly all the competition.

Smart means being able to turn something into everything and that is what business people and successful entrepreneurs possess. Smart people can often become profitable more quickly because regardless of what they say, in their actions they are more focused on making a dollar than making a difference. That may explain why it has taken so long for Tesla and Space X to turn profitable, but they are doing that now. Zuckerberg and Bezos are very smart.

Wise means knowing what is important and what isn’t, what’s worth fighting for and what’s not and also means seeing how mankind and technology interact and feeling passionate about figuring out how that will happen into the future. Musk’s Neuralink is all about that. I think Zuckerberg is becoming increasingly wise possibly mainly due to his great respect, admiration and adoration of his wife Priscilla Chan and the effect of becoming a father after the many challenges he and Priscilla went through to make that happen.

Here is where I switch gears and hope it will be something Musk will be able to see with his wisdom and if so, influence Zuckerberg to do with his “execution” (and I’m sure Bezos could chime in to help in some way).

The leadership in the world has lost its way and lost touch with the people it’s supposed to serve. Musk is aware of that all too keenly and that may have contributed to his resigning from President Trump’s council of advisors over Trump’s pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord.

I’m guessing that Musk saw how unwise that was and how unwise a leader President Trump is and just couldn’t condone it or be party to him. Being associated with President Trump hurt Musk’s brand too much to tolerate.

Elon,

Do you agree that if we could tap into the “wisdom” of the human race with an outreach through Facebook saying to everyone who uses it, “Please let us know what in your day to day lives do you most care about and why” it would reveal that the concerns of the peoples of the world in their daily lives is much more similar than the squabbles and dangerous gamesmanship their leaders engage in?

If you do agree than which not create something via Facebook called “The Rising Tide.” That’s the tide of 99% in the world that mostly care about the same things such as: their children, healthcare, poverty, jobs, financial security, lessening crime and violence locally, etc.

If such a community could come together via Facebook, it would be “The Rising Tide that lifts all hopes.”

Elon, I hope this somehow finds its way to you and if you concur as the “wise” visionary that you are, that you will first apologize to Mark Zuckerberg for your dig and then implore him to leverage Facebook to be the game changing juggernaut bringing the world a future that its current leaders never will.

Now THAT would be disruptive!

Thank you for listening.