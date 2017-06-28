Calling Intersectional Feminists: Can We Talk? Or Not?

lFeminism is a work in progress. And it’s complicated. It is also dialectical. Two steps forward, one backward. Three steps forward, two backward.

First Wave Feminism (1900-1930) was about getting the vote. It was white upper and middle class women operating from platforms of privilege. None of these feminists are alive today. Second Wave Feminism (1970-1990) was about access to “the system” so that educated and skilled women of all colors could work outside the home and contribute to society and the general economy far beyond the boundaries of motherhood and the kitchen. This is the feminism of my generation and today most of us are over 65, many in our 70’s and 80’s. Our two main objectives were professional childcare and the Equal Rights Amendment. And we failed to get both.

Third Wave Feminism (1990-now) – often referred to as radical or intersectional feminism - is more individualistic and highly influenced by postmodern academic scholarship. It’s about women of color, (WOC) gender diversity and physical disability. This wave of feminism is dominated by women-of-color operating under the premise that white women are a priori irredeemably racist and cis-gendered biased. Apparently, we whites are like fish in a fish bowl that don’t notice the water we’re swimming in. All white feminists are racist because they benefit from systemic racism whether or not they actively contribute to perpetuating it. Further, they perpetuate racism in ways that are invisible to them because they’ve never had to think about it.

Is this kind of thinking reverse racism? If POC react negatively to whites by name calling and marginalizing, is it racist? I don’t think so. This is because racism is prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior. Let’s be clear about this. Racism is about the assumption of superiority. When a POC reacts in a negative way, it is not racism. It is visceral defensiveness. Pure and simple. And it’s also a matter of context because it’s not always about whites vs. colored. Consider the fact that Japanese feel superior to Koreans. And that the Chinese feel superior to just about everybody.

So what are white feminists supposed to do? First, ditch the color blindness. “I don’t see color, I just see people,” We say. Embracing the mentality that color doesn’t matter diminishes the humanity of POC because it fails to give recognition to their daily experience in a white culture. Ditching colorblindness means acknowledging the unearned privileges that whites are born with. It means recognizing that white apathy and passivity are not just part of the problem; they are the problem. Quoting Benjamin Franklin, Jody Picoult reminds us that “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

But wait! We need to talk about this! Can we talk about it? Apparently not. Whenever we white feminists try, we are systematically told to shut up and listen. I recently lost a good friend because I wanted to talk about intersectional racism but was painfully informed that my very questions and concerns were offensive, so offensive that she no longer wanted to be friends. Furthermore, she doubted if we had ever really been friends. (This hurt me to the core and I miss her.)

In her novel Great Small Things, Jody Picoult says white liberals and POC are not communicating. Why? Because we do not speak the same language. Small Great Things is an attempt to close the gap, but it’s just a beginning. What I wish with all my heart is that radical and intersectional feminists would cut us some slack. Yes, we can listen but listening inspires conversation and we want to share ideas, get feedback and learn. Do you hear us? We want to communicate.

But communication requires conversation.

Let’s start with cross-cultural borrowing or inappropriate appropriation; “tone deaf” insults that offend and demonstrate disrespect. E.g., non-African-American women who put their hair in cornrow braids; non-Latinas who wear hoop earrings. OK. Point taken…maybe. But what about white jazz musicians? Art Pepper, Jerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Bix Biederbecke or Dave Brubeck, Bill Evans, Shelly Manne, etc. (I thought jamming bridged a communication gap.) Should we boycott these white guys because jazz is not theirs/ours to play? What about modern dance? Is it insensitive for white bodies to move to African rhythms?

There’s a lot of things to talk about but anyone who’s been paying attention knows the path is blocked by inflexible rage. There is little discussion with radical and intersectional feminists because no arguments are allowed. This prohibition is part of a radical catechism, a canon as it were, to be adopted and adhered to without question. If you want clear instructions, google research and others will lead you to countless articles that are written to keep white feminists mute. It is disheartening to read these because so much of what is expressed is mean spirited and divisive. Feminist icons are trashed merely because they are white: e.g., Madonna, Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer and even Gloria Steinem.

Is this tactic conducive to better relations? Is this formula useful to bridging gaps in communication? Do we want to move forward? And I ask this sincerely, not as a rhetorical question. Do we want to push the liberal agenda and move forward? In solidarity? In sisterhood?

Or. Is the visceral defensiveness an unavoidable therapeutic step to peaceful cooperation? Is this defensiveness so deeply rooted that we’ll have to take it on the chin, on our knees, for an unspecified amount of time?