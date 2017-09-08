Calling on Congress to Do Something Grand for Grandfamilies

Congress officially recognized the Sunday following Labor Day as Grandparents Day in 1978. While it was designated as a time to honor the many contributions and sacrifices older adults make on behalf of the children in their lives, for years very few people knew the commemorative day existed.

Five years ago, Generations United set about changing that calling on all ages to "Do Something Grand" on behalf of another generation. Our website, grandparentsday.org, has grown to be the go-to resource for people looking for activities and ideas to celebrate grandparents and grandfriends.

This year Congress has an opportunity to do more than designate a day for grandparents.

Members of Congress can “Do Something Grand” for grandparents and other relatives raising children, also known as grandfamilies, by supporting a bipartisan bill introduced by Senators Susan Collins and Bob Casey.

The Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act would create a federal task force charged with developing a one stop shop for information designed to help grandfamilies navigate the school system, plan for their families’ future, address mental health issues, and build social and support networks. It will also issue a report to Congress about what is working and what is needed to better help the families.

In other words, it would be an important step in supporting the over 2.6 million children in the care of relatives.

These grandfamilies provide a huge benefit to our country.

They save taxpayers more than $4 billion a year by keeping children out of foster care.

But even more important, they provide babies, toddlers, children and youth with roots, stability, safety and love.

As one niece said, “Growing up with a childhood full of trauma and abuse, there were very few moments where I felt safe and very few people with whom I felt protected. Being put in my uncle’s care was the best decision that could have ever been made for me. It wasn’t an easy road by any means, but I have no doubt in that it completely saved my life.”

The Senators introduced the legislation following a hearing they conducted for the Senate Aging Committee where the members heard from experts and grandparents who are raising grandchildren when parents are struggling with opioid addiction and are no longer able to care for their children.

In introducing the act, Senator Casey said, “As older Americans respond by stepping in to care for their grandchildren, this legislation is designed to say that you are not alone and that we have your back, with a focused federal effort to providing the information and supports grandparents need.”

As people across the country celebrate the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren, remember the relatives who don’t get to send the children back home. They are the children’s home.

This Grandparents Day, do something grand. Call your Members of Congress and ask them to cosponsor The Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act.

It's not just a grand thing to do; it's the right thing to do.