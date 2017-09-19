Calling Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez – Your Transformational Opportunity and Responsibility

An eye for an eye makes the whole world dead – (adapted from Mahatma Gandhi)

What we witnessed in President Donald Trump’s speech to the General Assembly of the United Nations is the devolution of human discourse into transactional blindness and deafness fueled by fearful aggression. When that happens, we sink into quid pro quo, eye for an eye and zero sum thinking.

What is at issue is that we cannot solve a transformational problem with transactional solutions. We never have and we never will.

To the credit of the United States, the US Constitution has stood the test of time because it is not a transactional document or edict. Rather it laid out a plan to build a government that would serve the values of “one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.”

Therefore, as citizens of the world and members of humankind we are calling out to you Secretary-General Guterrez to drive the UN towards transformation out of this transactional escalation.

The way to do that is to declare to all of the leaders of the member nations the following:

“To the leaders of all our member countries,

The time has come for us to ratchet back from our escalating rhetoric and runaway threats and drill down into the facts and evidence as our leaders understand them that are driving their presumptions, assumptions, iron clad beliefs and verbalized threats.

If a country such as North Korea is truly building its nuclear capability in order to protect the survival of its regime, having witnessed the downfall of Muammar Gadaffi and Saddam Hussein and others, we need to not view Kim’s actions as purely acts of aggression. If his actions are to insure his regime’s survival vs. an effort to dominate the world (which we have no evidence of), than we need to understand what facts and evidence as Kim Jong Un understands them have led to that path.

And beyond North Korea. There are too many UN member countries where the tail is wagging the dog and their actions and assertions are possibly and probably based on facts not in evidence.

At our cores, human beings from all countries are more alike than we are different. We all want to feel secure about our futures and when those futures are threatened we are all capable of turning our fear into aggression.

It is time for all of us reverse engineer from our escalating rhetoric and escalating threats to our beliefs to the facts and evidence as we understand them that are driving all of the above.

To that end I am calling together an assembly of our member nation’s leaders and their representatives to state clearly what they believe to be true and then to point to the facts and evidence as they understand them that have led to those conclusions.”