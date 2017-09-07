Calling Students: make your WELL-BEING your priority this year

Well-being is the key. PRIORITISE this in everything you do this year. Read this for some tips to help.

9 STEPS TO MANAGE YOUR WELL-BEING:

Know this. Sometimes things are hard and that's normal. It wouldn't be normal otherwise. You're starting something completely new and away from any support systems you've had for your whole life. It will be hard. That's normal. It's the ups and downs of normal life. Accept it. Know that it will pass. Believe that it won't always be this hard. It'll be alright. You'll be alright.

Anxiety in a new situation is normal. What happens in the brain is that a threat has been identified and the brain has reacted. It's just biology. When you know this, tell your brain that there is no actual threat, it just needs to make the adjustment. That knowledge alone can calm the brain and help you get back in control. Talk to your brain. Tell your brain what to think.

"Brain, I know you see a threat and that you're trying to protect me. But there is no threat. It's just a new environment that I have to get used to. I am fine. You are fine."

I know it sounds simple but it works. Repeat it. You can brainwash yourself to convince your brain to think what you need it to think.

This is a big one. Focus on the benefit of the learning. Really, really value this chance you have to learn things. Shift the pressure off the outcome of the exams or the essay mark. You're being educated and that's a goal in itself. In first year, it's about learning to be a university student. Bring your expectations down. Value the learning and know that you are NEW at being a university student. You need time to learn how to do things. It's different from school. Work on reducing the threat and increasing the benefit.

Nothing is a catastrophe. If this, then what..? If that, then what...? The catastrophe you are imagining probably won't actually happen. And if it does then what? If you do badly in your first term then what? Get some help? Change course? Try again? Try not to be extreme in your thinking. Calm and happy students are much better placed to study productively. Aim to keep yourself calm and in control.

If you feel you are in the wrong course, change it! This is a huge area of anxiety for students. You need to study what you love then you'll be good at it. And the job prospects will follow on from that. You NEED to select a course that has meaning for you. Then you'll engage. Then you're likely to do well and ... that vital well-being will follow.

SLEEP. SLEEP. SLEEP. What happens at university is that the lack of sleep is normalised because that's what everybody is doing. But the body NEEDS good quality sleep in order to function well:

Do the things you love. Even during the exam period or when an essay is due. Especially then in fact. The feel-good chemical that the brain makes when you're doing a dance class or playing football will stay in your system and keep you happily focussed on your work. Your brain will perform BETTER for it. Build social breaks into your study routines.

Step in. Join that society. Put your name forward to take on a role on the committee. Step in to being a contributing member of that group. It does take courage, that's for sure. Force yourself to do more. Even though it will be hard at times, this is where the friends are that you haven't met yet. This is a huge part of where your feelings of well-being will come.

Eat well. Nutritious food is vital. So is water. Stay hydrated. Don't forget to drink water. And, when possible, go outside whenever the sun shines. Natural sunlight has been proved to be improve academic performance.