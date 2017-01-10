Camila Cabello has officially gone solo after almost five years as a member of Fifth Harmony, with whom she gave her final performance on New Year’s Eve.

Now, fans are buzzing about more new solo music possibly coming their way ― thanks to a tweet the singer posted Monday.

And fans on the internet are certainly here for new music.

@camilacabello97 oh my god what is that what is that camila put words and not four emoji of pencil please pic.twitter.com/HYxLGCKGzF — ʚïɞ (@HarmonyWithTini) January 9, 2017

@camilacabello97 can't wait for the first single of CC1 — 5H y Camila™ 🇪🇸 (@5hofgomez) January 9, 2017

@camilacabello97 the beginning of a beautiful new era pic.twitter.com/1fCXZGYVSJ — Aaisha #2C17 (@CabeYofeels) January 9, 2017

@camilacabello97 I'm so happy that you're finally able to express yourself to the world through your own music — seyda ✨ (@cameelaxoxo) January 9, 2017

Is Cabello just getting poetic on Twitter or is this a musical hint? As far as we’re concerned, it sure sounds catchy.