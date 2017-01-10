ENTERTAINMENT

Camila Cabello Has Fans Buzzing About New Music After This Tweet

Camila, what could this mean?!

01/10/2017 11:29 am ET
Minou Clark Associate Editor of News and Emerging Platforms, The Huffington Post

Camila Cabello has officially gone solo after almost five years as a member of Fifth Harmony, with whom she gave her final performance on New Year’s Eve.

While this career move caused quite a bit of controversy among Harmonizers, Cabello has found previous solo success with hit collaborations including “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Bad Things.” 

Now, fans are buzzing about more new solo music possibly coming their way ― thanks to a tweet the singer posted Monday.

And fans on the internet are certainly here for new music.

Is Cabello just getting poetic on Twitter or is this a musical hint? As far as we’re concerned, it sure sounds catchy. 

